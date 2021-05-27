Ibotta Celebrates Giving Shoppers $1 Billion in Cash Back with $100,000 Giveaway

DENVER, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , a leading cash back rewards platform in the United States, today announced the biggest milestone in rewarded shopping history – the company has paid $1 billion in cash back to shoppers since 2012. To celebrate this achievement and reward its Saver community for helping it reach the milestone, Ibotta is launching a $100,000 consumer giveaway, its biggest cash giveaway to date.

Ibotta Celebrates $1 Billion

"We started Ibotta nearly a decade ago to cut consumers in on the deal and get them cash back on the things they buy every day. Now, $1 billion later, our mission to make every purchase rewarding continues," said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta. "We want to thank the millions of Ibotta Savers who have earned cash back with us over the years, and we look forward to offering them even more rewards online, in-store or wherever they shop as we work toward paying out the next billion."

Through June 2, all shoppers can enter to win their slice of Ibotta's $100,000 giveaway by either downloading the Ibotta Browser Extension or by redeeming one offer through the extension. Ten lucky Savers will win $10,000 each. Winners will be notified in June.

Key Findings from Ibotta's $1B Cash Back Analysis

In honor of the momentous occasion, Ibotta also announced the findings of its '$1B Cash Back' shopper analysis, which looked at more than 434,436,968 item-level receipts submitted by Ibotta Savers since 2012. Scouring nearly a decade's worth of shopping purchase data, Ibotta determined who has been shopping the most, what they've been buying, where they've been buying it, and most importantly, how much cash back they've earned.

Who's been shopping?

Based on total cash back earned, residents in Florida, Texas and California were among the most frequent Ibotta shoppers, earning more than $77 million, $76 million, and nearly $63 million, respectively.

Shoppers in Maine earned the most cash back on average using Ibotta, with $83.34 in total earnings followed by New Hampshire shoppers at $73.84, and Wisconsin shoppers at $71.30.

What were shoppers buying?

Shoppers turned to the essentials to earn the most cash back, purchasing nearly 26 million boxes of cereal, 16.6 million cleaning products, 13.2 million soft drinks, 7.5 million packages of toilet paper, 6.5 million loaves of bread, 4.9 million cartons of milk and 1.6 million cartons of eggs.

But shoppers didn't just turn to groceries to earn cash back. Alcohol has been one of the most purchased items among Ibotta Savers since day one, with nearly 11 million packs of beer, more than 6 million bottles of liquor, and almost 5.5 million bottles of wine purchased since 2012.

Where were shoppers shopping?

Shoppers relied on popular national retailers for their cash back needs. Based on the total number of in-store shopping trips, Ibotta Savers frequented Walmart, Target and Kroger most often. Online, shoppers made the most visits to Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com.

How much were shoppers earning?

The only thing Ibotta Savers loved more than earning cash back was earning cash back on alcohol, earning $27.48 million on beer, $17.57 million on liquor, and $8.75 million on wine, respectively.

Savers earned more than $22 million on cleaning products, over $19 million on cereal and nearly $12 million on frozen food purchases.

Ibotta's mission took on new meaning last year as the coronavirus pandemic left at least 30% of its Savers and millions more out of work or facing other financial challenges. Ibotta acted quickly to help those in need, introducing savings events like Here to Help , launching the Ibotta browser extension as well as cash back on online grocery pickup and delivery, making Ibotta the first shopping platform to provide item-level cash back on online grocery orders. Ibotta also provided a free Thanksgiving meal to more than 3 million Americans during a stressful holiday season with its first 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' campaign in partnership with Walmart. As a result of these efforts and more, Ibotta has paid out more than $300 million in the past year alone.

To learn more about Ibotta, visit the website here .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.

