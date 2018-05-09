Ibotta Celebrates Moms with Free Mimosas for Mother's Day

Whether it's brunch with family, an excuse to pop bubbly with a mom circle, or unwinding after a crazy Mother's Day of activities, moms everywhere can enjoy a complimentary mimosa, up to a $5 value at any bar or restaurant, redeemable through the Ibotta app. The Mimosas for Moms campaign, which starts at midnight on Sunday, May 13, is Ibotta's way of giving back not just to the more than half of Ibotta users who are moms, but mothers everywhere.

"We know how much Ibotta means to moms trying to save their families money, and this Mother's Day, we want to demonstrate just how much they mean to us," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "We're celebrating mothers everywhere and encouraging all users to raise a glass and do the same, courtesy of Ibotta."

Anyone in the U.S. with a smartphone can download the free Ibotta app, open the Restaurants and Bars category and tap the "Mimosas for Moms" reward to enjoy a mimosa at any local restaurant or bar. Simply upload a photo of the receipt in the Ibotta app and receive $5 cash back.

Moms have been a major contributor to Ibotta's rapid growth, as the number of moms using the app has increased by 67% since 2016. Demographically, 69% of Generation X users (36-51 years old) are moms, while 57% of Ibotta's millennial users (19-35 years old) are moms.

While moms can celebrate this Mother's Day with a free mimosa, Ibotta's data shows that moms are purchasing for their family - pasta, cookies and lunchbox items like snacks and chips. Moms are also reaching for the red, filling carts and wine glasses with Cabernet Sauvignon. According to an analysis of 52 million receipts, moms in total have received a payout of $142 million, averaging $70 in lifetime cash back earnings per mom.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, free mobile shopping app Ibotta ("I bought a...") has delivered more than $350 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users on groceries, clothing, electronics, gifts, home and office supplies, restaurant dining, hotel rooms and more. Partnering with more than 1,300 leading brands and retailers, Ibotta offers cash back on purchases made both online and at brick and mortar stores through mobile-enabled redemptions. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has over 26 million downloads, and is one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States. Ibotta was also named one of Inc's Best Workplaces of 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibotta-celebrates-moms-with-free-mimosas-for-mothers-day-300645215.html

SOURCE Ibotta