Ibotta CEO Bryan Leach Named A 2018 Top CEO By Glassdoor

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside some of the most well-respected CEOs in the country. This award is particularly significant because it is based on feedback from Ibotta employees – both past and present," said Bryan Leach, CEO, Ibotta. "We've worked hard to cultivate a strong culture at Ibotta, one where we win as a team. Every win we have is together and is a result of the hard work, focus, and determination across every department of the Ibotta team. I am humbled to work with such an incredible group of people."

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

