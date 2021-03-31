Ibotta Doubles Down on Flagship Sustainability Event with NIVEA MEN, CLIF, Offering up to $5 Million in Cash Back After Trying Year for Consumers, the Environment

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , the leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced the return of Earth Month, its flagship sustainability event to help support the environment while putting more cash back in consumers' pockets. For its second annual program, Ibotta and a consortium of 21 popular CPG brands, including CLIF, Daiya, NIVEA MEN and Stonyfield, are committing up to $5 million in dedicated cash back offers on popular items and essentials for consumers across the country.

In addition to the partnerships, Ibotta is once again partnering with Trees for the Future to help protect the environment and combat the effects of climate change. For every Earth Month offer redeemed, Ibotta will donate enough money to plant a tree, for a total of up to 1 million trees.

The 2020 Effect on Consumers and the Environment

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to substantially impact consumers' lives, from their physical and mental health to their finances. While these concerns were understandably top of mind over the last year, Planet Earth still hangs in the balance. 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record , despite dramatic decreases in pollution and other harmful greenhouse gas emissions during global lockdowns.

"We know that shoppers need their dollars to stretch further right now as many Americans are still struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "For Ibotta's second annual Earth Month program, we wanted to address this need while remaining committed to doing our part for the environment. That's why we're partnering with brands focused on giving shoppers the cash back they need, while also investing in the environment and our collective future."

More Cash Back, More Trees Planted

For its inaugural Earth Month program in 2020, Ibotta partnered with 24 natural and organic brands to bring shoppers a slew of cash back offers. Participating brands also committed to reducing their use of paper coupons by going digital with Ibotta. Together, Ibotta, its partners and Trees for the Future planted more than 1 million trees to help neutralize the enormous environmental impact of paper coupon production.

This year, starting on April 1, Ibotta will promote special cash back offers to its Savers from more than 20 popular CPG brands, including:

Amazing Grass

Aveeno

Bai

Cape Cod

CLIF

Eat Just

Evolve

Daiya

Darigold FIT Milk

Health Warrior

Laird Superfood

Kashi Bear Naked

Kettle Chips

NIVEA MEN

Noosa Yogurt

Orgain

Perdue Short Cuts

Red Vines

Similasan

Stonyfield

Trans-Ocean

"At NIVEA MEN, we're thrilled to team up with Ibotta for its second annual sustainability program," said Cassin Chaisson at NIVEA MEN. "We applaud Ibotta's commitment to the environment, and we're excited to participate in this year's program to help shoppers get the groceries and cash back they need, while also planting a little green along the way."

"We're proud to partner with Ibotta for the second Earth Month in a row. The company's commitment to the environment and sustainable solutions makes it a leader in the industry as well as for its users," said John Leary, Trees for the Future Executive Director. "Together, we'll be able to plant one million trees on degraded lands. These trees will repair the soil, capture carbon, provide food and income opportunities, and so much more. Thank you Ibotta and Ibotta users for your ongoing dedication to Trees for the Future."

Ibotta's returning sustainability program is the latest in a year's worth of shopping events created to provide consumers with even more opportunities to earn cash back during the ongoing economic crisis. Ibotta kicked off the year with two January programs, 'Resolutions with Rewards,' a month-long grocery sales event, and 'Year of You,' its retail-focused counterpart, to help Savers start 2021 feeling financially fit. Last fall, Ibotta's "Free Thanksgiving Dinner" giveaway, in partnership with Walmart, Butterball, Campbell's and Coke, fed more than 3 million Americans for free while reaffirming Ibotta's commitment to supporting families and individuals with much-needed cash back through the pandemic and beyond.

For more information about Ibotta's second annual sustainability program, including the full list of CPG brand partners and cash back offers, visit Ibotta's website here.

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.

