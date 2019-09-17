Ibotta Finalizes 2019 Agenda and Speaker Line-up Ahead of Third-Annual Mobile Innovation Summit

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta, the leading mobile rewards and payments platform in the United States, today released the final agenda and speaker line-up for its third-annual Mobile Innovation Summit next month. The two-day event will bring together experts from companies at the forefront of tech, retail and advertising, including Moiz Ali, founder and CEO of the fastest growing CPG company in the United States, Native, Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of online wholesale disruptor, Boxed.com, Mike Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of mobile commerce platform, Button, as well as 3-time Overall World Cup Sprint Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall.

Set against the dynamic landscape of Denver, Colorado, this collaborative conference will feature a full day of programming tailor-made for mobile marketers eager to learn how to better engage with consumers and meet their changing preferences for a mobile-first experience. Advance tickets to this year's event are also available to the public for the first time, giving those attendees who apply in advance the opportunity to network with and learn directly from industry specialists about the still-developing mobile commerce landscape and take part in hands-on learning experiences that offer a deep dive into industry best practices.

"As Ibotta gears up to share its own lessons learned over the last year, I'm inspired by the engaging and thought-provoking content we've created for the third-annual Mobile Innovation Summit," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO, Ibotta. "Led by mobile commerce experts from across the country, our finely curated programming is designed to help attendees better understand the challenges of mobile today, how they can set new standards for the industry and future proof their own businesses to be more effective at meeting consumer's evolving expectations."

Incorporating a wide range of content from fireside chats to inspiring keynotes to industry panels, Ibotta's Mobile Innovation Summit will cover critical trends and technologies transforming tech, retail and commerce in the digital age, including:

Data strategies to fuel marketing success for CPG brands

Retail innovation in customer experience, product assortment, and personalization

Best practices in designing an omnichannel growth plan

Strategies to drive a mobile-first culture across an entire enterprise

The intersection of payments and rewards

The future of branded currency

How female-led investment firms unlock business potential for diverse brands

Ibotta's 2019 Mobile Innovation Summit will be held on October 14-15, 2019 at The Four Seasons Hotel in Denver, Colorado. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply for attendance through the Mobile Innovation Summit website .

For more information about Ibotta's third-annual Mobile Innovation Summit, please visit http://www.mi-summit.com .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, free mobile shopping app Ibotta ("I bought a...") has delivered more than $600 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 35 million downloads and is one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States, offering cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retailer partners. In 2019, Ibotta launched its payments solution, Pay with Ibotta™, enabling shoppers to pay for their entire purchase through the Ibotta app and instantly earn cash back. Ibotta was also named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., after debuting on the list in 2018. Ibotta was also named one of Inc's Best Workplaces of 2017.

