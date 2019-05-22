Ibotta Introduces Pay with Ibotta, an In-App Payments Platform Providing Consumers with Instant Rewards at the Point of Purchase

Pay with Ibotta marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to further its mission of making every purchase rewarding. When Ibotta Savers use Pay with Ibotta , they will earn cash back on their entire purchase at more than 30 participating retailers. The feature allows Savers to simply enter the purchase total into the Ibotta app, prompting retailers to scan the app for an instant, rewarded checkout. With no waiting or redeeming receipts, users will earn immediate cash back upon purchase, and Savers who link credit cards through the Ibotta app will also have the opportunity to stack their credit card rewards with their Pay with Ibotta earnings.

"No matter how people shop or what they buy, our mission at Ibotta is to make every purchase rewarding," said Ibotta founder and CEO Bryan Leach. "I'm proud to introduce Pay with Ibotta and give our Savers another opportunity to earn cash rewards and save on their entire purchase, instantly. But this is just the beginning. We'll be heavily focused on improving our user experience over the next year to make saving money even easier and more accessible."

By 2020, consumers are expected to make more than $725 billion in purchases using digital wallets like Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay. Consumers have made it clear they want efficiency and convenience in every aspect of their retail experience – including how they make their purchases. Pay with Ibotta not only offers these crucial features consumers demand but combines cash back and stored value to elevate the payment experience to a rewarding and fun one.

Pay with Ibotta will initially support a handful of popular national retailers and restaurants at launch, with more to come over the next several months, including:

AMC Theatres Old Navy Applebee's Olive Garden Banana Republic Peet's Coffee Bath & Body Works Regal Cinemas Cabela's Sephora Chipotle The Container Store GameStop The Home Depot Gap Ulta Lowe's

Pay with Ibotta inspires shoppers to make more purchases with their favorite retailers and allows those retailers to reach new customers with a personalized shopping experience. It also eliminates the retailer's need to pay for credit card processing fees since the payment will come directly through the Ibotta app.

Pay with Ibotta will be widely available in the Ibotta app coming soon. If you'd like to learn more about the new payments tool, its partner retailers or receive updates on the official rollout, visit https://pay.ibotta.com/ or download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, free mobile shopping app Ibotta ("I bought a...") has delivered more than $525 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users on groceries, clothing, electronics, gifts, home and office supplies, restaurant dining, hotel rooms and more. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has nearly 30 million downloads, and is one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States, offering cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retailer partners. In 2019, Ibotta launched its payments solution, Pay with Ibotta, enabling shoppers to pay for their entire purchase through the Ibotta app and instantly earn cash back. Ibotta also debuted on the Inc. 5000 list as one of 2018's fastest growing private companies, and was named one of Inc's Best Workplaces of 2017.

