Ibotta Joins Walmart, Coca-Cola, Campbell's, Butterball and More to Give Away Millions of Free Thanksgiving Meals

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Through an exclusive promotion with Walmart, Ibotta , the leading mobile rewards platform in the United States, today announced the launch of its 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' program in an effort to feed millions of families this Thanksgiving. Alongside well-known brands Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola, Ibotta will provide households across the country with a free Thanksgiving meal to feed a family of five this holiday season.



While this holiday season may be different than most, Ibotta and its brand partners want to make sure families can enjoy a delicious meal without the financial burden. Through Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' program, Ibotta users in the U.S. can receive 100 percent cash back on up to nine delicious Thanksgiving food staples while supplies last: turkey, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, crispy onions, potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy and a 2-liter of soda. Check out Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' landing page for recipe ideas and more.



To redeem the free Thanksgiving dinner, Savers simply download the free Ibotta app or newly launched Ibotta Browser Extension and follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner items to their Walmart shopping list. From there, they can go to any Walmart location nationwide to shop for the products in-store or shop online for free curbside pick up through Walmart's Pickup and Delivery service.



"Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most," said Sarah Henry, Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing.



As the coronavirus pandemic presses on, more than 54 million people may not have enough to eat this year. That's why, as part of this campaign, Ibotta is donating to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, which will help to provide food for families in need across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.



"While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season," said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.



"We know how meaningful the holidays are for our consumers, as they carry out long standing traditions and create new memories," said Diana Haussling, Campbell Soup Company, VP, eCommerce & Omni Shopper Marketing. "Giving back to those in need matters to us at Campbell, and we are proud to partner with Ibotta and Walmart to ease the burden for families this holiday season."



"In keeping with our 'Refresh the World and Make a Difference' mission at Coca-Cola, we're proud to support Ibotta in giving back to families in need this Thanksgiving," said Whitney Arthur, Shopper Marketing Director at Coca-Cola. "After months of uncertainty and financial strain, this giveaway will help ensure that Americans across the country have a good meal to sit down to on Thanksgiving Day, and we're humbled to be included around the table."



Budgets Are Tighter, But Consumers Still Excited for Holidays

To learn more about how it could help give back to shoppers this holiday season, Ibotta conducted its 2020 Thanksgiving Survey and found that more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets. But despite the budget constraints, enthusiasm for Thanksgiving dinner remains sky high, even if there are differing opinions on what makes the perfect Thanksgiving meal.



According to the survey, more than one-third of Americans prefer dark turkey meat over light meat, and more than two-thirds (67 percent) want their mashed potatoes smooth and creamy. When it comes to one of the most polarizing items on the dinner table - cranberry sauce - Americans are fairly split, with 44 percent taking the easy route and grabbing a canned variety while 56 percent prefer to make their own. However, the majority of Americans (82 percent) think homemade gravy is the only way to go.



During one of the toughest years on record, Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' is another tentpole in a series of new features and programs designed to help put more cash back in consumers' pockets at a time when they need it most. From the launch of its new browser extension to comprehensive shopping campaigns, Ibotta is doing everything it can to help families and individuals save on essential items.



"After already delivering more than $125 million in cash back this year alone, we know folks need the extra help," Leach said. "Our hope is that no matter where consumers shop this holiday - whether in-store, online, for grocery delivery or holiday presents - that we can put a little extra cash back in their pockets, and eliminate some of the financial anxiety we know they're feeling more than ever this time of year."



To learn more about Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' campaign, please visit https://home.ibotta.com/thanksgiving/ .



Methodology for Ibotta's Thanksgiving Survey

Ibotta's Thanksgiving survey was administered on August 17, 2020 and received 1,044 responses from nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, using an email invitation and an online survey.



About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $750 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.