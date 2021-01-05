Ibotta Launches Two New Savings Programs to Help Consumers Start 2021 Off Strong

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , the leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced the launch of two new seasonal savings programs designed to help consumers start the New Year off right; 'Resolutions with Rewards,' a month-long grocery sales event, and ' Year of You,' its retail-focused counterpart. Whether shoppers are looking for new ways to start saving or simply want to continue indulging this January, Ibotta's latest additions to its ongoing series of savings programs will give consumers more opportunities to earn cash back during these unprecedented times.

"After the holidays, a lot of us are ready to get back on track with healthy eating and saving money, two of the most common New Year's Resolutions," said Bryan Leach, Ibotta founder and CEO. "Of course, following a difficult 2020, many folks may buck the tradition of resolutions altogether. So this January, regardless of whether shoppers are starting their year with resolutions or simply looking for more rewarded shopping opportunities Ibotta has their (cash) back."

Resolutions with Rewards

Through 'Resolutions with Rewards,' Ibotta shoppers can earn up to $5 in cash back per each individual offer on grocery and other everyday items to help jumpstart a healthy lifestyle this January. Participating brands include:

Last January, Ibotta saw a 50% jump in user registrations from December 2019 as consumers naturally prioritized saving money following the holidays. In addition to spending less after an indulgent holiday season, people also attempted to make better eating choices in the New Year and stocked up on the essentials for a healthy diet. Ibotta found that the average grocery basket size in January 2020 increased by 3% over figures for October, November and December 2019.

The Year of You

Of course, while January brings the requisite resolution setting, Ibotta recognizes that for some, scaling back is the last thing on their mind after a hard year. The shopping platform is offering special rewards for shoppers who want to plan for a more fun year ahead after so many cancellations and disappointments in 2020.

On January 11, Ibotta will launch 'The Year of You,' a retail program designed to help alleviate any financial pressure Savers may feel following 2020 and the holidays. Some of the most popular retail brands are teaming up with Ibotta to offer up to 12% cash back, empowering consumers to reward themselves in 2021 simply for making it through the last year. Joining Ibotta to celebrate 'The Year of You' are:

To cope during a trying year, Americans justifiably rewarded themselves in 2020. Ibotta shopping data revealed that consumers purchased 33% more desserts, 16% more cheese, 24% more bath and body care products, and 12% more chocolate over 2019.

And no surprise, alcohol purchases were also up across the board, with shoppers buying more Brandy (43%), Tequila (40%) and Whiskey (39%) in 2020 than they did in the previous year. Consumers also purchased 30% more cocktail mixes, 73% more flavored wine, and 34% more Rosé wine in 2020 over 2019.

"Whether shoppers are cutting back or splurging on themselves, Ibotta wants to help reward them every step of the way," Leach said. "Shoppers have earned nearly $900 million in cash back using Ibotta, and we look forward to rewarding them with even more in 2021."

Ibotta's January programs are the latest in a series of new and returning shopping events created to support consumers as they continue to navigate the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, with even more programs slated throughout 2021. From the launch of its Ibotta Browser Extension last Fall, to millions in dedicated cash back offers from shopping campaigns like Here to Help or Back to School, Ibotta is doing everything it can to help families and individuals save on essential items. Most recently, Ibotta debuted its "Free Thanksgiving Dinner" giveaway in partnership with Walmart, Butterball, Campbell's and Coke, feeding more than 3 million Americans for free last Thanksgiving.

For more information about Ibotta, visit www.ibotta.com .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.

