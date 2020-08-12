Ibotta Named One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in U.S. by Annual Inc. 5000 List

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , the leading mobile rewards platform in the United States, is excited to announce that for the third year in a row, it has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With a ranking of 1,110, Ibotta cemented its place in the top 25 percent of the country's most successful companies. The distinguished honor comes nearly ten years after CEO Bryan Leach left a high-powered career as a trial lawyer to pursue a dream of creating a mobile rewards app that makes every purchase rewarding. With this third recognition, Ibotta joins a prestigious group of companies that includes heavyweights like Microsoft, Zappos.com, Dell, and many other household names.

"The impact of COVID-19 over the last few months has reinforced our mission to make every purchase rewarding," said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder, Ibotta. "We know our Savers need the extra support now more than ever, and this recognition is a positive reminder of all we've accomplished and encourages me as we push for even more in 2020 to support our community at a time when they need it most."

As the only consumer tech unicorn in Colorado, Ibotta's ranking on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List validates the mobile shopping app's continued growth. In the last seven months alone, Ibotta has expedited a series of new features and programs, including its Here to Help campaign, which committed over $10 million in essential cash back offers, the launch of Grocery Pickup & Delivery, a new way for consumers to earn cash back through popular grocery stores and delivery services, as well as the development of Ibotta Go, which provides emerging CPG brands with access to millions of customers through straightforward, affordable cash back rewards programs. Ibotta also recently launched a massive back-to-school shopping program designed to support families, students and teachers ahead of an uncertain school year. With no plans to slow this momentum, Ibotta will continue to prioritize programming that provides consumers with cash back on every purchase, whether they're shopping in-store, online or from their computer.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies had to be privately owned, established in the first quarter of 2016 or earlier, and garnered revenue no less than $2 million in 2019.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

