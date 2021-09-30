Ibotta Names Valarie Sheppard and Amanda Baldwin to Board of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , a leading cash back rewards platform, today announced two new additions to its board of directors: former global head of Procter & Gamble's Finance, Accounting and Treasury team Valarie Sheppard and Supergoop! CEO Amanda Baldwin.

"With decades of experience and a crucial understanding of the consumer packaged goods industry, Valarie and Amanda will help to propel us to new heights as we chart Ibotta's next decade of growth," said Bryan Leach, CEO, Ibotta. "As champions of innovation and positive change makers in their respective careers, I'm confident they are the perfect additions to our team as we continue to write rewarded shopping history."

Recently retired from Procter & Gamble, Sheppard previously held the role of Treasurer and Controller and led corporate finance and accounting, global treasury and global business development for the organization. Sheppard also serves as a board member for several other companies including the now public Italian food company, Sovos Brands, LLC, KDC-One, a privately held value-added supplier of household and personal care goods as well as the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank. Sheppard holds a Master of Science from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

"For many years, I've enjoyed watching Ibotta grow from afar, impressed by how it scaled yet stayed true to what it set out to do - help Americans earn cash back on the items they buy everyday. I'm excited to align my background with the company and empower even more consumers to save their hard-earned money," said Sheppard.

In conjunction with Sheppard's appointment, Ibotta also expanded its board strength with Amanda Baldwin's onboarding. Under her leadership over the last five years, Supergoop! has grown over twenty times in size and become highly profitable. A veteran of the beauty industry, Baldwin previously served on the operating team at L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused investment fund, led the omnichannel marketing strategy of Dior Beauty at LVMH, Inc., and held several positions at Clinique, a part of the Estee Lauder Companies. Baldwin has also served as the Vice Chair of Board of Directors for the Books for Kids Foundation and is a member of the YPO Manhattan, Harvard Women's Initiative, Wharton Women in Leadership and the Baker Retailing Center Directors' Council. Baldwin holds a Bachelor's degree from Harvard College as well as an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"The extent to which Ibotta has gone above and beyond to help individuals and families earn more than $1 billion in cash back over the last several years is truly impressive," said Baldwin. "I'm humbled to join this hugely talented team, and I look forward to engaging with Ibotta's mission and helping the company continue to flourish in the years to come."

With the newest additions, the Ibotta Board of Directors now includes prominent leaders with varied expertise across consumer packaged goods, finance, technology, eCommerce, and venture capital industries.

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.

SOURCE Ibotta