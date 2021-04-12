Ibotta, Nature's Own Breads Partner to Give Away Free Bread for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , the leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced a one-day collaboration with Nature's Own, America's leading bread brand, to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day. Today only, Nature's Own is offering Ibotta Savers a free loaf of bread, while supplies last. Nature's Own and Ibotta are also partnering to offer shoppers $0.25 off a package of cheese, giving consumers everything they need to make a classic grilled cheese sandwich without spending a lot of cheddar.

"There's really nothing better than a grilled cheese - it will forever be the perfect comfort food," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "Alongside our friends at Nature's Own, we hope Ibotta Savers enjoy the free bread on this cheesy national holiday, and put it to good use making the most delicious grilled cheese sandwiches."

To redeem the free bread from Nature's Own as well as the corresponding offer for $0.25 off cheese, shoppers can download the free Ibotta app and follow the instructions to add the offers. Once they've made their purchases, Savers simply upload a photo of their receipt to receive cash back directly in their Ibotta account - while supplies last. Savers can also download the Ibotta browser extension, link their retailer loyalty account and redeem the offers for grocery pick-up or delivery.

"Nature's Own breads are the perfect start to any grilled cheese. That's why we're teaming up with Ibotta to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day," said Jessica Wood, Senior Brand Manager for Nature's Own. "Our breads are not only a family favorite but also something you can feel good about serving to your loved ones."

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.

About Nature's Own

Nature's Own is America's best-selling bread, offering a delicious selection of fresh breads and buns made from nature's best ingredients. Nature's Own products have no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and never have since their debut in 1977. They also have no trans-fat or cholesterol per serving, contain no high fructose corn syrup, and are low in fat. Nature's Own is owned by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States. Visit naturesownbread.com and flowersfoods.com .

SOURCE Ibotta

Related Links

http://naturesownbread.com

