Ibotta Partners With BloomsyBox, Gap, Groupon, ULTA to Give Moms Cash Back for Mother's Day

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , the leading cash back rewards platform in the United States, today announced the launch of its newest cash back shopping event to help Ibotta Savers treat their moms and help moms treat themselves this Mother's Day. Ibotta has teamed up with more than 20 popular brands including Gap.com, Groupon, QVC and ULTA to give up to 15% cash back on gifts for mom, from clothes and beauty products, to jewelry and flowers. Flower subscription service BloomsyBox is also offering an exclusive 12% off Savers' first orders with a discount code, in addition to 10% cash back directly from Ibotta.

Nobody knows the value of moms like Ibotta. Moms make up the largest demographic of Ibotta Savers, and for good reason. Research shows that moms do 80% of the grocery shopping for their families, and 80% of the cooking, on top of their regular caretaking duties. Moms are stressed, especially after the last year. In fact, almost 1 million American mothers were forced to leave the workforce in 2020 due to pandemic challenges.

"The impact moms have on their families and communities is immeasurable, and after such a hard year, they deserve extra pampering more than anyone," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "So, this Mother's Day, we reached out to some of moms' favorite brands to make treating mom as easy and rewarding as possible - whether by family, friends, or even themselves."

For its Mother's Day cash back event, Savers will enjoy special offers from more than 20 popular brands and retailers beloved by moms, including:



BloomsyBox - 12% discount; 10% cash back

GAP.com - 10% cash back

Groupon - 13% cash back

e.l.f. Cosmetics - 10% cash back

Land's End - 15% cash back

Lane Bryant - 6% cash back in-store

- 6% cash back in-store Lane Bryant - 9% cash back online

- 9% cash back online QVC - up to 10.5% cash back

ULTA - 8% cash back

Zales - 10% cash back

"No Mother's Day is complete without flowers. That's why we're excited to partner with Ibotta to help make it a little easier to make mom's day," said Rose Shelly, Marketing Manager, BloomsyBox. "With this exclusive offer, we want moms everywhere to experience the power of flowers and know how much they mean to us."

In tandem with the cash back event, Ibotta is also asking Savers to share stories of the super moms in their lives on social media. Ibotta will share some of its favorite stories on its channels over Mother's Day weekend, and five lucky moms will be randomly chosen for a $100 treat.

For more information about Ibotta and its latest cash back event, visit the Ibotta website here .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered over $980 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.

