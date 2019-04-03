IBQ Systems Introduces Direct to Business Owner Contractor Rating

SPOKANE, Wash., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBQ Systems, insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating, is proud to announce the launch of Contractors Webrate. Contractors Webrate is a direct to business owner online API rating engine, designed for independent insurance agencies to offer online commercial rates directly to potential customers.

The insurance industry has seen a seismic shift in the availability of online products, creating a disparity between the direct-to-consumer providers and the independent insurance agency. The independent agent has been left behind without a digital channel to provide commercial clients instant rates.

Now, thanks to IBQ Systems' Contractors Webrate, independent agents can operate as both a traditional and digital agency. The real power of this product is due to IBQ's "Phone First" API approach, allowing business owners the ability to receive quotes directly from a cell phone or mobile device.

"For too long the independent insurance agent has been limited to the traditional channel of doing business," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems, "the Contractors Webrate will help the independent insurance agents enter the digital age and marketplace. This alternative channel will not only drive new business to the agency, but will provide a modern and improved customer experience to the end consumer – or the business owner in this case."

The Contractors Webrate is a custom-branded webpage created by IBQ Systems for the independent agency. Once activated, the agency will direct commercial customers to this page via the agency's website, social media, or email campaigns. The potential customer then enters his/her business information to receive a real time quote from the carriers available while the agency simultaneously receives all of the customer information needed to bind the policy.

With Contractors Webrate, the end customer will now have more decision-making power; able to view rates from multiple carriers, weigh coverage options, and make an informed decision, all from the power of a mobile device or computer.

www.ibqsystems.com/contractors

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial line comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater and other API. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

