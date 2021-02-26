IBQMI® Announces Joined Effort With Luigi Masecchia - Acclaimed Italian Bottle Cap Artist Who Saves and Repurposes Hundreds of Millions of Caps Per Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) announced it would work in cooperation with Italian mosaic artist, Luigi Masecchia, as part of a new initiative pairing IBQMI® with a wide variety of outstanding global artists committed to addressing urgent planetary issues. Masecchia uses a largescale upcycling process in his work, saving and incorporating millions of colorful bottlecaps to craft kaleidoscopic mosaic works of Pop Art. IBQMI® provides easily accessible online training programs for professionals, and also partners with the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs to help workers in developing countries begin building the 21st century skills and credentials they need to thrive.

Together with Jovanotti - Italian singer-songwriter and rapper Client Artwork

"We are excited to launch our inaugural artist collaboration project," said Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, Managing Director EU at IBQMI®. "Brain scientists confirm that art make us become better and more complex human beings. And since artists like Luigi Masecchia have successfully combined this principle with social responsibility, we are thrilled to support him. You'll soon be seeing us at a variety of upcoming trade fairs, exhibitions of his work, and other environmental protection projects supported by IBQMI®."

Luigi Masecchia first earned widespread popularity for his bottlecap portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, attracting attention at various art fairs in London. As part of his growing oeuvre, Masecchia processes hundreds of millions of caps per year, collecting them from dozens of bars and clubs across Europe. Masecchia has always used his own upcycling process, in a constant contribution to waste reduction and reduced CO2 emissions. In 2012, Luigi Masecchia founded TAPPOST, a non-profit association created to promote creativity, respect for the environment, and facilitate social recovery. Masecchia has worked for clients like Dolce & Gabbana, Coca Cola, and Pelliconi, and has crafted popular portraits of Diego Maradona, David Lynch, Jim Morrison, Marilyn Monroe, The Rolling Stones, and many more.

"I am fascinated by the thought of transforming something that people throw away into a new value," said Masecchia. "I love the idea of upcycling because it's giving a new chance – creating value out of nothing! If you have children, you want to give back. And I often work with disabled people and children, because they are a part of our society too."

About IBQMI® LLC

IBQMI® is an independent, international institute that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information and management systems. IBQMI® provides practical guidance, benchmarks and other effective tools for all enterprises that use informational systems by defining the roles of professionals in those systems, as well as roles in security, auditing, and quality assurance. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, an official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and develops global standards used by industries worldwide. Learn more about IBQMI® training and certification programs at: www.IBQMI.org.

