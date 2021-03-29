IBQMI® Celebrates Original Industry-Standard Certification Offerings in More Than 70 Countries Worldwide, Including Pioneering CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER® Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) proudly announced it had been providing original certifications in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the very first Scrumban certification available on the market. The CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER® program trains Scrumban Practitioners to apply the mutual benefits of Kanban and Scrum, teaching techniques used by managers in a professional organizational or business environment. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, providing a wide variety of easily accessible online training programs for business professionals worldwide.

IBQMI® CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®

"We have been trendsetting for some time, and with the CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®, our company firmly established the Scrumban tradition," said M. Dodig, Senior Vice President IBQMI®. "Agility requires flexibility at its core, and project managers have to be flexible in order to navigate their teams effectively through frequent challenges. That's the heart of Scrumban – agility and adaptability – and is exactly what we teach our Scrumban Practitioners. They learn to take advantage of short lead times, kaizen and process improvement, and routinely becoming indispensable leaders in their respective industries."

CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®: Merging Scrum and Kanban

Scrumban is an agile methodology that combines the benefits of Scrum and Kanban, using a middle ground from which to leverage the best qualities of both toward benefitting an overall project management philosophy. Practitioners learn to boost capabilities by using scientific methods, continually prioritizing work at every decision point much faster than in a fixed Scrum sprint cycle.

This enterprise-level certification allows practitioners to identify the correct ROI with automatizations, while also helping companies and team members put that training into practice. Scrumban Practitioners learn to balance the needs and concerns of organizational cultures when choosing whether to offer Scrumban or Kanban approaches; or, in a mix, how to add practices from Kanban to an existing Scrum environment without disruptive shifts in workflow.

"For 20 years we have been consulting, training and transforming companies, groups and individuals (start-ups, German DAX companies and large international corporations) with agile methods," said M. Stechele, CEO of MS Consulting. "The CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER® helps us to offer the strengths of Scrum and Kanban, combined in a proper framework, and put them into practice right away. We could not trust that training and expertise to come from anyone other than an IBQMI® certified professional."

