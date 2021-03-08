IBQMI® Continues Supporting Industries by Providing Professional Certifications to Help Improve Remote Worker Efficiency and Expertise

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) recently highlighted the continued importance of its distinguished catalog of pioneering training programs, serving the educational needs of a growing remote workforce. Having already established a series of virtual educational programs, IBQMI® saw no decline in enrollees during the pandemic, and given the likely permanent nature of this workforce, fully expects expanded enrollment to continue indefinitely. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, establishing training and certification standards worldwide with a full spectrum of easily accessible online training for professionals of all types.

IBQMI® Training, Coaching, Certification

"Over 90% of polled employees have stated that they want to continue working remotely in some capacity, even as the pandemic begins to ease in severity," said Steve Taylor, Sr. Business Analyst at IBQMI®. "And almost half of those employees also want to continue working remotely for most or all of the time. We hear this phrase used a great deal because it's true: this is the new normal. Companies and organizations have already calculated the benefits of a permanent remote workforce. But employee training still remains as important now as ever – and with remote workers, virtual training makes the most sense. IBQMI® has already perfected the remote training program, and our certifications also give your organization a chance to monitor employee progress, while retaining your top talent."

IBQMI® – Training the Leaders of Tomorrow in Over 70 Countries

"We have not experience a decrease in orders at all," said O. Maria at OM-Coaches.com, IBQMI ACCREDITED TRAINING PARTNER®. "Since IBQMI® certifications take place online, we were simply able to convince our customers to perform the digital transition despite the pandemic."

IBQMI® is a major voice in establishing best practices, helping students adapt to industry changes and requirements using IBQMI®'s access to key policy data, information systems governance, security requirements, auditing practices, and other relevant news. Each Certificate of Successful Completion is internationally recognized by major corporations and organizations, with professional titles that can only be awarded by IBQMI®. Major proprietary training programs offered include:

IBQMI APPROVED KANBAN PROFESSIONAL®

IBQMI CERTIFIED KANBAN COACH®

IBQMI CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®

IBQMI CERTIFIED LEAN PROJECT MANAGER®

IBQMI TQM PRACTITIONER®

IBQMI TQM TRAINER®

IBQMI LEAN ENTERPRISE ARCHITECT®

And a global network of ATP Trainings.

About IBQMI®

IBQMI® is an independent, international institute that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information and management systems. Taking a broad industry focus, IBQMI® partners with the U.N. Department of Economic and Social affairs to help workers in developing countries begin building the 21st century skills and credentials they need to thrive in the workplace. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, an official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and develops global standards used by industries worldwide. Learn more about IBQMI® training and certification programs at: www.IBQMI.org.

