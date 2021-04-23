IBQMI® Launches Targeted New Certification to Help Business and Organizational Employees Facilitate and Oversee Popular TQM Programs - IBQMI TQM PRACTITIONER®

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) announced the launch of its innovative, stand-alone IBQMI TQM PRACTITIONER® program. TQM Practitioners are professional managers and industry supervisors who specialize in cost and defect reduction for high-volume processes, while also helping to support techniques learned and implemented by IBQMI's popular IBQMI TQM TRAINER® program. TQM Practitioners are facilitators of TQM practices and protocols, earning certification in a fast-tracked program learning to do "the right things, right the first time, every time." IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor and an internationally recognized training and certification institution, providing a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs for global professionals.

"Our IBQMI TQM TRAINER® program is already the gold standard in the industry," said Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, Managing Director EU at IBQMI®. "And that is why we're meeting a high demand for more TQM training for other employees – specifically with this new IBQMI TQM PRACTITIONER® certification. The Practitioner program teaches a different angle of practice than that engaged by Trainers, but together, the two certifications work in synergy to help the flow of any organization. And because TQM Training is already one of the most in-demand certifications on the market, we fully expect registration for this new TQM Practitioner program to be just as vigorous."

TQM Practitioners perform a variety of important tasks helping lead and direct the work of others, and can assist certified TQM Trainers with implementation and planning of business and organizational goals that focus on quality control as a top priority. With TQM Practitioner training, quality control is viewed as an integrated process of systems rather than merely a set of criteria. Practitioners also focus on teaching those processes to the entire company/organization. Specific objectives of the Practitioner program include:

Concentration on teamwork, with integrity as a core virtue and continuous improvement as a central goal.

Understanding and implementing techniques for Benchmarking and Failure analysis.

Understanding and implementing statistical process control, product design control, and the Plan-do-check-act (PDCA) cycle.

Establishing a series of iterative steps to facilitate company/organizational change over time.

Learning the importance of cost and defect reduction in a high-volume process, with strong emphasis on improving process quality rather than just inspecting for it.

About IBQMI®

IBQMI® is an independent, international institute that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information and management systems. IBQMI® provides practical guidance, benchmarks and other effective tools for all enterprises that use informational systems by defining the roles of professionals in those systems, as well as roles in security, auditing, and quality assurance. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, an official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and develops global standards used by industries worldwide. Learn more about IBQMI® training and certification programs at: www.IBQMI.org.

