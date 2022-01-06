IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Gears Up For Fall 2022 Brand Relaunch

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBrands Global, a leading international supply chain platform and brand collective operating within the fashion, wellness, and food service supplies industries, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Pam & Gela, the line of casual chic apparel described as everyday style elevated. Additionally, the company has appointed Malinda Behrens as General Manager of its apparel vertical, overseeing all brand development for bebe, EBY, Alloy, Blue Desire, and now, Pam & Gela.

IBrands also appointed Jameelah Booker as Pam & Gela's new lead designer.

Tapping Behrens as divisional GM, as well as the acquisition of Pam & Gela, signals an increase of focus on IBrand's apparel vertical. It plans to take a modern approach to rebuilding Pam & Gela.

"As the former Chief Merchandising Officer at Carbon38, SVP of Merchandising and Product Development at Juicy Couture, President of Monica Chiang, and VP of International Business Development at Club Monaco/Polo Ralph Lauren, Malinda brings a wide array of talent and a steady hand to the IBrands family," says IBrands Global Founder & Chairman Marc Garson. "We see Malinda's role as one that will shape the future of the company in the fashion and retail space. We're thrilled to have her."

Over the coming months, IBrands plans to revamp the Pam & Gela business model by further investing in ecommerce, introducing technology to expedite product deliveries and improve customer service, announcing international supply partnerships, and creating virtual showrooms to drive wholesale growth. The new ecommerce merchandise strategy also includes high-tier fashion capsule collections with 8-12 new SKU launches per month.

IBrands has shown previous success in executing the rebranding of apparel companies upon acquisition. When IBrands acquired Alloy Apparel, the direct-to-consumer tall women's brand, sales increased by an average 150% YOY for three consecutive years. Malinda will join the leadership ranks with Remy Garson, IBrands Chief Executive Officer, Cole Garson, Chief Operating Officer, and Darryn Garson, Chief Growth Officer. Company executives have stated their intent to make additional acquisitions in the fashion space in 2022 with Malinda's guidance.

Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pam & Gela brand experienced a dormant period, which paved the way for the brand's acquisition and a shakeup of leadership. Beginning as early as February, customers can expect to see new product arriving via Pam & Gela's ecommerce store, building into a full lifestyle assortment by July.

"With an incredible customer loyalty and great brand DNA, I know consumers will be excited to have this brand come back stronger than ever," says Malinda Behrens. "Coming from Carbon38, I went to school on the thought of 'solving for her day,' and I plan to bring a lot of the processes and speed to market tactics from my time there and apply it to the Pam & Gela brand. That being said, this brand already has an incredibly strong design heritage and sense of legacy; Pam & Gela is a cornerstone of the shift away from dressing structurally and paved the way for the era of what's now athleisure. I couldn't be more excited about the possibilities to continue to evolve this brand."

Pam & Gela, founded in 2015, is described as the creator of casual chic where effortless style has become a world of perfect tees, sweats, and new-wave tracksuits. The Pam & Gela DNA is a combination of laid-back Rock 'n Roll Bohemian and feminine with an edge; known for everyday style elevated and translating 'West Coast chic' to the world.

Throughout the pandemic, the IBrands team became the country's #1 supplier of PPE and safety products to the food services industry. As companies continue to navigate the pandemic and supply chain challenges, IBrands aggressively seeks growth opportunities and new lines of business.

About IBrands Global

IBrands is a global supply chain platform and leading lifestyle brand collective with diversified holdings under ownership and management. IBrands portfolio of companies include those in industries spanning fashion & accessories, health & wellness, and food service. IBrands designs, produces, and builds brands of distinction with distribution in retail, wholesale and ecommerce in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Throughout the pandemic, Remcoda, the food service division of IBrands Global, became the leading importer of Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") and food safety equipment to the United States and is a direct vendor to the country's largest distributors, hospitality brands and big box retailers.

