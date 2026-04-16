IBRX INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds ImmunityBio (IBRX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 26, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendant Patrick Soon-Shiong materially overstated Anktiva's capabilities; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about ImmunityBio's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On January 23, 2026, ImmunityBio issued a press release "announc[ing] updated Phase 2 clinical results from QUILT 3.078 (NCT06061809), evaluating a chemotherapy-free combination immunotherapy regimen in patients with second-line recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM), as well as patients treated under single-patient INDs (spINDs) across first- to third-line disease." Among other results, the press release disclosed that "median overall survival"-the primary endpoint for the trial-"has not yet been reached[.]"

On this news, ImmunityBio's stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 12.13%, to close at $6.45 per share on January 23, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ImmunityBio's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the ImmunityBio class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/IBRX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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