IBRX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead ImmunityBio, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Class Period: May 23, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2023

On May 11, 2023, before the market had opened, ImmunityBio announced that the FDA had rejected the Biologics License Application for the Company's immunotherapy drug, Anktiva, due to "deficiencies relat[ing] to the FDA's pre-license inspection of the Company's third-party contract manufacturing organizations."

On this news, ImmunityBio's stock price fell $3.43, or 55.1%, to close at $2.79 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva; (2) one or more of the Company's third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (3) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

