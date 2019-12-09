i.b.s.® Receives Official Permit from Ministry of Interior of Latvia to Carry Out Armed Security Services for Military Forces and Clients from the Civil Logistic Industry

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2019 i.b.s. International Operative Services e.K. with main offices in Sittensen/Lower Saxony and Hamburg/Germany, Muscat/Oman, Singapore/Republic of Singapore as well Florida/North America and the capital Vilnius/Lithuania as the first foreign security company received its permit from the Ministry of Interior and there the Latvia Police Forces to operate on the territory of Latvia as an officially approved and registered commercial security provider for armed and unarmed services.



We are very pleased about the given trust of the Latvia Ministry of Interior in the reliability of our company to obtain this permit in a very short time period and without hesitation. With this additional permit i.b.s.® now is able to assist not only our civil clients from the logistic and transport industry with unarmed and armed services but as well governmental structures.



This step was also made to expand our services in the Baltics especially after having received in the last years the similar permit for up to armed security services on the territory of Lithuania.



Now we are able to assist as well our clients from the Military Forces and our civil clients responsible to carry out the transport of military goods and equipment in case of military exercises e.g. held at Skrunda (Ghost Town) and Adazi military landfill in Latvia with much more comprehensive services.



In addition we are also able to assist for shipments which should be protected during sea transits to or from the Port of Riga which plays a significant role in military cargo operations because of the very good development and equipment of the Port and from there on road or railway.



http://www.vp.gov.lv

https://www.ibs-ops.com/en/services/professional-transport-security-escort-protection/

https://www.ibs-ops.com/en/

https://www.ibs-ops.com/en/services/corporate-security-consultancy/



MORE THEN 23 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE ...



i.b.s.® and its employees since the year 1996 have acquired more than 23 years of comprehensive experience, which we provide to satisfy your needs and with tailor-made-solutions adapted to your financial budget via our offices in Europe (Germany), USA (Florida), the Middle East (Oman) as well in Asia (Singapore) and in East Europe (Lithuania and Latvia).



i.b.s.® focuses on providing security consultancy and operational services to clients in the military and civil sector, so that they understand and minimize their risks exposure.



Beyond the military market, our security measures are also used in the civilian sector include protecting critical infrastructure in the energy market e.g. the Oil, Gas and Petroleum energy industry plus ensuring operational and survival assets in the transport industry at sea, land and in the air where we provide proven security experts and consultancy teams following international standards and certifications like ISO 9001:2015, 45001 and 14001 but also our customer special needs, specifications and finial budgets.



Our expertise in the commercial security market is combined with long lasting experiences and customer relations and the commitment of striving to offer the best solutions each and every day in a best cost-effective-manner, so our clients can choose from a professional wide range of security consultancy, concepts, crisis management and operational services that are seamlessly integrated, while benefitting from our own highly experienced management and security team experts as well our international hand-picked strategic network.



We hope that we have opened up new perspectives on security related issues and have given you a brief overview of the services offered by our company.



Please feel free to contact us for further information concerning your individual requirements in order to draw up a professional and comprehensive concept of optimal shape ensuring your personal and company security!



"Chances, not used by yourself are not wasted, they will simply be used by others."



https://www.ibs-ops.com/en/services/maritime-security-armed-ship-security-armed-guards/

https://www.ibs-ops.com/en/services/professional-transport-security-escort-protection/

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE i.b.s. International Operative Services e.K.

Related Links

https://www.ibs-ops.com

