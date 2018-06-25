IBSS at XJTLU becomes youngest business school to acquire EQUIS accreditation

The EQUIS accreditation is a quality certification system for business schools set up by the EFMD. EQUIS requires accredited business schools to be outstanding all-round education centres which excel in teaching, academic research, business engagement, internationalisation, and ethics. As of 2018, there are only 176 business schools in the world that have obtained EQUIS accreditation, and less than 100 that have received both AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), the American counterpart of EFMD, and EQUIS accreditation.

This achievement by IBSS comes two years after receiving AACSB accreditation making IBSS the youngest business school in the world to have received both EQUIS and AACSB accreditation, and with these, IBSS has become part of a small group of elite business schools in the world.

The Dean of IBSS, Professor Jean Chen said: "Our EQUIS success is an incredible achievement, marking the entry of IBSS into the league of the world's top business schools. This certification demonstrates that what we have achieved is recognised by the international authorities as an elite business school."



"We are now known for our all-round high quality operation, including vision and strategy, teaching and learning, research, corporate connection, ethics and social responsibility, and internationalisation. We now enter a new era of development and are very proud our achievement," added Professor Chen.

EQUIS Director at EFMD, David Asch commented: "We are delighted to welcome IBSS at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University into the community of EQUIS accredited schools. IBSS is an excellent example of a strategic transformation into a truly international business school, which enjoys excellent corporate relations while nurturing both teaching and research."

Founded in 2006, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is the largest international collaborative university in China, a partnership between Xi'an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. XJTLU's vision is to become a research-led international university in China and a Chinese university recognised internationally for its unique features.

