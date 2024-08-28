IBTA Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) ("Ibotta").

On or around April 13, 2024, Ibotta conducted its initial public offering of 6.6 million shares priced at $88.00 per share. Then, on August 13, 2024, Ibotta issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. In the results, Ibotta reported, among other items, a net loss of $34.0 million, attributable to operating expenses that more than doubled year-over-year. Ibotta also provided a third quarter revenue forecast in the range of $91 million to $96 million, below consensus estimates. On this news, Ibotta's stock price fell sharply on August 14, 2024, from a close of $58.19 per share on August 13, 2024, to close at $42.66 per share on August 14, 2024.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law.

