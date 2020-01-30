IBTM China 2020 announces plans for growth

The MICE market in China remains dominant in the Asia Pacific region and is growing year-on-year (China's outbound MICE travel and tourism market is expected to reach more than USD 31 billion by 2026*). Combined with post-show feedback from exhibitors which showed a desire to do more business with the corporate market, the organisers are aiming to attract over 50 per cent more buyers to this year's event compared to last year. Corporate buyers are expected to comprise around 40 per cent of the total number of Hosted Buyers.

In total, approximately 380 Hosted Buyers are expected to attend, an increase of more than 10 per cent on last year. Association Hosted Buyer numbers are also set to increase this year, and it is anticipated that around half of this year's buyers will be completely new to the event.

Nicole Ci, Project Manager, IBTM China, said: "China continues to be placed in the top 10 of ICCA's country ratings, and our MICE market is forecast to continue on an upwards trajectory. Although Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu remain MICE hotspots, we are also seeing growth from second tier cities such as Shenzhen and Qingdao, with infrastructure also growing rapidly as a result.

"We had a very successful IBTM China last year, with a big increase in exhibitor numbers and full diaries for the majority of Hosted Buyers. Our post show exhibitor survey showed that there is a real appetite for exhibitors to do business directly with the end user, particularly corporate buyers, so we have listened to our clients and re-focused to concentrate on attracting more corporate buyers to this year's event."

The majority of Hosted Buyers will attend from Beijing and Shanghai, followed by the rest of mainland China as well as international buyers.

It is anticipated that over 350 international and domestic exhibitors will meet with around 380 high-quality Hosted Buyers for two days of pre-arranged business meetings. Over 3,500 visitors are also expected to attend.

As well as a packed schedule of business meetings and targeted education sessions, the event itinerary will also include a number of networking sessions to help renew old connections and forge valuable new business relationships. More details will follow in due course.

To join as an exhibitor or to apply for a place as a Hosted Buyer, visit www.cibtm.com.

*Researchandmarkets.com: China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism Market: Focus on MICE Trips, Spending, 25 Countries Data, Industry Insights, Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026

