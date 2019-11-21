IBTM China 2020 to launch key measures

To offer effective solutions to the booming MICE market in China, APTS has been launched for better business traveling experience and lower costs. At IBTM China 2019, which concluded in August, over 100 procurement and finance leaders from leading companies took part and shared insights on travel needs and hot spots.

In addition, the Hosted Buyers program will be further adjusted. In 2020, the number of Hosted Buyers will reach 380 persons, representing an increase of 8.6% over the previous year. More specifically, Hosted Buyers from businesses and associations will account for 40% and 15% respectively, compared with 30% and 5% in the previous year.

"IBTM China 2019 exhibitors' feedback has confirmed that our strategic positioning is correct. Buyers from BMW, Daimler, Danone, HSBC, Geely, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Lenovo, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Osram and UBS all conducted great business talks with exhibitors. The talks were well received by the exhibitors. Thus we have big confidence in our buyer recruitment strategy in 2020," said IBTM China project manager Nicole Ci commenting on the adjustment.

Moreover, with the MICE market expanding to more geographies in China, the IBTM China roadshow in Chengdu in 2019 was well received. To satisfy exhibitors' wide range of needs, IBTM China roadshow will add a stop in Wuhan in 2020.

"When visiting different places, we feel strongly the challenges posed by information asymmetry, which affects the MICE industry. We must work to address this challenge by linking up supply with demand and create value," continued Ms. Ci.

IBTM China statistics show that 350 exhibitors and 332 Hosted Buyers from 30 countries and regions conducted 7,792 business talks at the 14th edition of IBTM China August 28-29, 2019. The talks resulted in 565 deals, representing an increase of 6.8% over the previous year; the deals were worth nearly 2.44 billion USD, representing an increase of 8.4% over the previous year. Also, the two-day event attracted nearly 4,000 visitors, with new organizational visitors accounting for 62.3% of the total number, and 26.7% being businesses and associations.

SOURCE IBTM China