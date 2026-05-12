Ibu Movement Launches Ibu Atelier, in Partnership with Bank of America, Empowering Artisans Worldwide with Market Access, Design Collaboration and Economic Opportunity

Debut capsule collection from Nigerian artisan available now at ibumovement.org with additional drops coming throughout 2026

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibu Movement , the global nonprofit marketplace connecting women artisans in more than 50 countries to international audiences, today announced the launch of Ibu Atelier , a first-of-its-kind artisan incubator program made possible with support from Bank of America. The program provides 10 women-led artisan enterprises with professional design collaboration, business and leadership training and direct access to global retail markets, with a debut capsule collection available now at ibumovement.org .

Ibu Movement

Presented by Bank of America, the Ibu Atelier draws on assets from the Aspen Institute's Artisan Alliance. Acclaimed textile designer, Deniz Roth, collaborated directly with each artisan group to co-create capsule collections that honor their craft heritage while meeting the demands of the contemporary global marketplace. The debut collection was unveiled at a runway presentation earlier this year, the first time many of these artisan groups have been presented in an international fashion context.

"When I sat with the kalamkari artists of DWARAKA, the Himroo weavers of LoomKatha and the embroiderers of Queen Amina, I wasn't looking at source material. I was looking at masters," said Deniz Roth, director of design and production. "The Ibu Atelier collection is their work refined for a new audience, but never compromised."

"Ibu was founded on the belief that the most powerful force for change in a woman's life is the dignity of earning," said Susan Hull Walker, founder of the Ibu Movement. "The Atelier takes that belief and scales it, not as charity, but as a partnership. These women are not beneficiaries. They are entrepreneurs, designers and economic leaders."

Bank of America's investment in the Ibu Atelier reflects the institution's commitment to economic mobility and empowering communities around the globe. The partnership provided foundational funding enabling Ibu to build the incubator's design infrastructure, deliver business and branding training to participating artisan groups and bring the debut collection to market.

"Through our partnership with Ibu Movement and support of the SpringBOArd Ibu Atelier program, we are investing in collaborative design, leadership development and market access to help talented artisans build sustainable enterprises," said Soamoya Rankins, Bank of America Private Bank Southeast Division performance executive. "This work preserves cultural heritage, strengthens local economies and represents meaningful economic empowerment in action."

MEET THE ARTISANS OF IBU ATELIER

Queen Amina (available now)

Zaria City, Nigeria

Hausa Embroidery

Named for the legendary 15th-century warrior queen of Zaria, Queen Amina brings bold, geometric Hausa embroidery from Nigeria's North to the global stage. Their Ibu Atelier debut marks the collective's first presentation to an international fashion audience, expanding Ibu's West African artisan community into new markets.

DWARAKA

Srikalahasthi, India

Kalamkari

Founded by Anita Reddy in 1998 with 18 women in a community facing debt and poverty, DWARAKA has grown into a collective of approximately 1,000 artisans reviving the ancient tradition of hand-painted kalamkari fabric using natural dyes. Each piece takes a minimum of two weeks to complete. DWARAKA received a $15,000 grant through the Ibu Atelier program. "It was as if the missing piece had been found," said Reddy. "We will now transform the region of Srikalahasthi."

LoomKatha (available now)

Aurangabad, India

Himroo Weaving

The LoomKatha weavers carry forward the Himroo textile tradition of Aurangabad, a centuries-old silk-and-cotton weaving style originating in the Mughal courts. In collaboration with artisan partner Arushi Chowdhury Khanna, the group developed a capsule collection bringing traditional Himroo patterns into a contemporary context for international audiences.

Queen Amina's and LoomKatha's collections are available now. The DWARAKA collection launches in June 2026, with pre-orders open at ibumovement.org . All proceeds support Ibu's nonprofit mission and fund operational growth for artisan partners worldwide.

About the Ibu Movement:

The word Ibu means "a woman of respect" in the Malay language of Indonesia. Ibu is a global movement of women rising into self-sufficiency through the art of their hands and hearts. A 501c3, offering a marketplace for the made goods of our global artisan partners in over 50 countries, and grants for operational growth. Ibu organizes events and global travel to connect allies with artisans around the world – turning the art of their hands into a powerful tool for disruption and innovation. For more information, please visit ibumovement.org .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

[email protected]

312-921-1099

SOURCE Ibu Movement