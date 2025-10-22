iBusiness Funding and BizBuySell Announce Partnership to Unlock SBA 7(a) Financing Options for Business Buyers Nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness Funding, a leader in small business lending technology, is proud to announce a partnership with BizBuySell, the internet's largest business-for-sale marketplace. The collaboration creates a natural pathway from business search to SBA financing options, while streamlining one of the most critical steps in small business acquisition.

Through this partnership, prospective buyers browsing BizBuySell's 65,000+ annual business listings will now have access to SBA 7(a) financing options via iBusiness Funding's network of SBA approved lenders by using BizBuySell Finance Center while searching for a target business. iBusiness Funding's proprietary technology, specifically designed to support business acquisition financing, leverages deep industry expertise to simplify what has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming application and prequalification process—empowering more entrepreneurs to confidently pursue acquisitions and accelerate their path to business ownership.

"The 2024 SMB M&A survey indicates that availability of financing is the second-most important factor in the decision to buy a small business, right after price. By partnering with BizBuySell, we're helping more buyers access capital through SBA 7(a) loans originated by our network of approved lenders—one of the most advantageous credit products for acquiring a business, offering some of the best possible terms to buyers," said Justin Levy, CEO of iBusiness Funding. "By providing this integration, we're helping remove friction from the process and make more small-business ownership dreams a reality."

"As the largest business-for-sale marketplace, we are constantly looking for ways to equip entrepreneurs with the resources they need to be successful in their acquisition journey. Most transactions on our platform are financed—the question of financing is almost invariably front of mind once a buyer selects a business," said Bob House, President at BizBuySell. "By featuring iBusiness Funding in the BizBuySell Finance Center, we provide a clear path to SBA financing, which creates a more efficient experience for all parties involved in the transaction."

The SBA 7(a) loan program remains one of the most popular and affordable financing options for small-business acquisitions, offering favorable terms, lower down payments, and longer repayment periods than conventional loans. This year alone, the iBusiness Funding team has processed over $200 million in SBA 7(a) acquisition financing requests. By combining iBusiness Funding's deep SBA expertise and advanced lending enablement infrastructure with BizBuySell's extensive marketplace reach, this partnership aims to accelerate entrepreneurship and economic growth nationwide.

*SBA 7(a) loans are originated through iBusiness Funding's network of SBA 7(a)-approved lenders.

About iBusiness Funding, LLC

iBusiness Funding is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes, specializing in SBA lending programs. The company is dedicated to streamlining the business lending process, enabling lenders to efficiently deliver capital to small- and medium-sized businesses. iBusiness Funding has processed over $7 billion in SBA loans to date and handles over 1,200 business loan applications daily.

About BizBuySell

BizBuySell is the largest business-for-sale marketplace online, with 3+ million monthly visits and hundreds of thousands of businesses sold. Since 1996, BizBuySell has offered tools that make it easy for business owners and brokers to sell a business, and potential buyers to find the business of their dreams. The website also features an extensive franchise directory as well as an easy-to-use business valuation tool.

