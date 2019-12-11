iBuyers Rapidly Snap Up Market Share Across Southern Metros, Redfin Finds

The Redfin analysis, the first in what will be a quarterly report on iBuyer activity, looked at home sales in the third quarter across 18 metro areas where iBuyer purchases accounted for at least 1% of the market. Redfin analyzed public records on the home purchases and sales of the four largest iBuyers: Opendoor, Zillow, Offerpad and RedfinNow.

Raleigh unseated Phoenix—birthplace of the iBuyer movement—as the biggest market for iBuyers in the second and third quarters. The share of homes purchased by iBuyers increased the most in Houston, where iBuyers bought 3.8% of the homes in the third quarter of 2019, up from just 0.1% a year prior. Jacksonville saw the second-largest increase, up to 3.0% from 0%. The third-largest jump was in Raleigh, where iBuyer market share rose to 6.8% up from 3.8%.

"iBuyers are concentrating their efforts in southern markets where both home sales and prices are poised for strong growth," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "We think that iBuyers are likely to accelerate home sales in these markets. Homeowners who may have been reluctant to sell because they didn't want to deal with the hassle may be persuaded by the convenience of an iBuyer sale."

The markets where iBuyers are currently doing the most business are those where the typical home is priced at or below the national median ( $313,200 in October ). Affordable homes tend to sell more quickly than more expensive homes, which allows iBuyers to move through their housing inventory and buy additional homes more quickly, refining their process with every home they sell.

The median price of homes sold by iBuyers fell in 17 of 18 markets in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, despite the overall price of homes increasing in every market. Phoenix was the only market where the median iBuyer sale price was unchanged.

Market Share and Median Sale Price in Areas Where iBuyers Have at Least 1% Share

Metro Area Share of

Home

Sales

Purchased

by

iBuyers,

Q3 2019 Share of

Home

Sales

Purchased

by

iBuyers,

Q3 2018 Median

Price of

Homes

Sold by

iBuyers,

Q3 2019 Median

Price of

Homes

Sold by

iBuyers,

Q3 2018 Metro-Wide

Median

Home Sale

Price, Q3

2019 Raleigh, NC 6.8% 3.8% $235,000 $252,500 $291,000 Phoenix, AZ 5.1% 4.9% $250,000 $250,000 $281,250 Atlanta, GA 4.4% 2.1% $200,000 $222,000 $250,000 Charlotte, NC 4.3% 2.5% $207,550 $235,000 $264,300 Houston, TX 3.9% 0.1% $208,000 $224,500 $248,864 San Antonio, TX 3.6% 2.5% $184,750 $205,000 $235,000 Dallas, TX 3.6% 2.5% $231,250 $235,800 $223,700 Las Vegas, NV 3.3% 3.4% $285,000 $289,000 $288,000 Jacksonville, FL 3.0% 0.0% $199,000 N/A $240,000 Austin, TX 2.7% 0.0% $235,000 N/A $320,000 Denver, CO 2.7% 0.0% $390,000 N/A $420,000 Orlando, FL 2.0% 2.4% $245,950 $250,000 $260,000 Nashville, TN 1.9% 1.3% $232,500 $263,000 $303,000 Portland, OR 1.7% 0.0% $393,500 N/A $405,000 Riverside, CA 1.6% 0.2% $390,500 $400,000 $382,000 Minneapolis,

MN 1.2% 0.1% $242,300 $328,000 $284,900 Tampa, FL 1.1% 0.9% $207,000 $224,900 $236,393 Sacramento, CA 1.0% 0.0% $360,000 N/A $416,000 18 Markets

Combined 3.1% 1.6% $260,961 $268,193 N/A

Homes sold by iBuyers in the third quarter stayed on the market for a median of 28 days, down from 74 days a year prior. This large decline is likely due to the iBuyers improving their processes and becoming better at pricing homes to sell. Redfin has not seen a similar decline in days on market in the market as a whole. Homes sold by iBuyers spent less time on market than the typical home in 13 of the 18 metros.

The three metro areas with the largest difference in days on market were Raleigh (33 days faster), Charlotte (33 days) and Nashville (30 days). The outliers where iBuyer homes took longer to sell were Portland, OR—where iBuyer homes spent 13 more days on the market than the median for the metro—Sacramento (11 days), Minneapolis (6 days), Denver (5 days) and Austin (3 days).

The buying and selling activity of iBuyers can be difficult to assess because each company purchases a home as an entity (such as a corporation, partnership or LLC) and each iBuyer can have multiple purchasing entities of different names. The analysis identifies these entities to the extent possible, but there may have been iBuyer purchases in the quarter that Redfin was not able to connect to an iBuyer.

