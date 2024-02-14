iBUYPOWER Signs on as Official Partner and PC of VALORANT Champions Tour Americas

The 'iBUYPOWER ACE' moment will bring added excitement and value to both professional players and their communities of fans throughout the 2024 VCT Americas schedule. To celebrate the iBUYPOWER ACE, a triumphant, high-skill, moment where a single player eliminates all five of the opposing team's players to achieve victory, iBUYPOWER will be unlocking PC giveaways for VCT Americas fans (currently available to residents of the United States and Canada).

Additionally, fans can look forward to multiple iBUYPOWER-hosted community engagement events both online and offline, including in-game item giveaways, limited edition tailgate prizes, and more.

"Reaching this new partnership with iBUYPOWER marks a significant milestone toward elevating the competitive experience for VCT Americas," said Bear Jemison, Head of VALORANT Esports, Americas at Riot Games. "Our pros and fans deserve the best competitive experience possible and iBUYPOWER's lineup of PCs and commitment to supporting the VCT Americas community delivers on all fronts."

"iBUYPOWER is thrilled to provide support to VALORANT Esports by offering gaming PC hardware specifically designed to perform for the pros and fans of VCT Americas," said Darren Su, Executive Vice President of iBUYPOWER. "Our partnership is powered by our passion for the community and we're excited to be with all of you at live and online events as we explore even more opportunities to support the scene."

Official PCs backed by a Performance Guarantee by iBUYPOWER

During the partnership term, iBUYPOWER will provide the on stage, competition PCs across VCT Americas events; utilizing top-of-the-line components to ensure a premium experience to the players and audience of one of North America's foremost FPS esport.

For VALORANT Americas pros and fans looking for the gold standard PC experience and wanting to frag like their favorite team, iBUYPOWER will make available a series of Official VCT Americas 'Spec-Approved' PCs. Housed in the new iBUYPOWER Edition HYTE Y70 Touch, with integrated 14.1" capacitive touch screen, and leading the standard will be the RDY Y70 VALORANT VCT Americas B001 featuring the Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF and the RDY Y70 VALORANT VCT Americas R001 boasting the AMD Ryzen R7800X3D. Both systems will sport the newly released NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER along with 32GB 6000MHz DDR5, and 2TB NVMe SSD for unparalleled FPS.

iBUYPOWER will also release the RDY Y60 VALORANT VCT Americas B001 utilizing the Intel® Core™ i9 14900KF paired with the NVIDIA RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD, and housed in a HYTE Y60 case. Additionally, enclosed in the HYTE Y40 case will be the RDY Y40 VALORANT VCT Americas R001; featuring the AMD Ryzen R7 7800X3D as well as the NVIDIA RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD.

All PCs built under the category of 'Official Gaming PCs of VCT Americas' will ship with an industry-first Performance Guarantee by iBUYPOWER—a campaign highlighting a combination of minimum average frame rate performance, curated components to achieve performance goals, and strenuous per system stress testing powered by OCCT. These PCs aim to be a flagship product from iBUYPOWER that are representative, aspirational, and tuned to the level of competition found within the professional VCT Americas tournament circuit.

All iBUYPOWER RDY systems come with free two-day shipping and are backed by a one-year standard parts warranty and three-year labor warranty.

Pricing & Availability

The iBUYPOWER RDY Y70 VALORANT VCT Americas B001 is currently available for purchase from iBUYPOWER.com for a starting MSRP of $2549 USD.

The iBUYPOWER RDY Y70 VALORANT VCT Americas R001 is currently available for purchase from iBUYPOWER.com for a starting MSRP of $2549 USD.

The iBUYPOWER RDY Y60 VALORANT VCT Americas B001 is currently available for purchase from iBUYPOWER.com for a starting MSRP of $2199 USD.

The iBUYPOWER RDY Y40 VALORANT VCT Americas R001 is currently available for purchase from iBUYPOWER.com for a starting MSRP of $1879 USD.

Prices are subject to change based on component availability. See iBUYPOWER.com for up-to-date pricing.

Webpages

To learn more about the Official VCT Americas 'Spec-Approved' PCs from iBUYPOWER, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/community/partners/riotgames/valorant-champions-tour-americas

To learn more about VCT Americas, please visit:

https://valorantesports.com/

Images

For additional images of iBUYPOWER VCT Americas Spec-Approved PCs, please visit: https://ibp.gg/VCTA-PR

Video

To watch the official iBUYPOWER VCT Americas Spec-Approved PCs launch video, please visit:

https://youtu.be/DKwtXyiEi-g

About iBUYPOWER

Since 1999, iBUYPOWER has embodied its core beliefs of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition, to deliver on its promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers. Even in a time when PCs were not as ubiquitous as they are today, we fueled the passion for gaming by giving our customers the highest quality in custom built computers. Our systems have since become the backbone for professional gamers, game developers, LAN centers, major esports tournaments, collegiate esports, and everyday consumers. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG and many more. Superior performance, reliability, cutting edge technology and timely production make iBUYPOWER the authority in PC gaming.

About VALORANT Champions Tour

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through four international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VCT Global Champion.

