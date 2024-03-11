iBuyXS Celebrates Another Win on the Inc 5000 2024 List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBuyXS LLC, a trailblazer in electronic component redistribution based in St. Pete, Florida, announces its 2nd consecutive recognition on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies. In 2024, they soared to #32 in the Southeast Region , marking over 530% growth in the past two years, a testament to their innovative approach in helping electronic OEM and EMS companies like Motorola and Bose, to sell their excess electronic component inventory.

"Our name encapsulates our mission—We're the go-to experts in purchasing excess electronic components!" - Claudia Pallazola, CEO iBuyXS LLC

Central to iBuyXS's success is their disruptive software, EPIC (Excess Placement Inventory Control), which has revolutionized the redistribution of surplus electronic components. By facilitating direct transactions between manufacturers, EPIC enhances ROI for sellers and delivers cost savings for buyers. In addition to cost-reduction, this unique excess stock provides shortage mitigation and immediate relief for parts that are otherwise allocated and on long lead-times.

Elevating their market presence, iBuyXS introduces BidChips.com, dubbed the "eBay for Electronic Components." This cutting-edge platform dynamically connects buyers and sellers of excess inventory, ensuring transactions at fair market pricing. BidChips.com represents a significant leap forward, offering an auction-style marketplace exclusively for Electronics supply chain professionals. Its direct connection model significantly reduces costs by cutting out third-party brokers.

iBuyXS's proficiency in unparalleled demand creation and AI-Guided digital marketing enable them to excel when you need to sell excess electronic inventory. Whether in times of shortage or surplus, their approach guarantees access to factory-original parts with substantial cost-savings and no lead-time.

As the global electronic component supply chain continues to evolve, iBuyXS stands as a steadfast partner. Their team's expertise in direct OEM connections, supported by global partnerships with OCM and distributors across the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific Rim, offers unmatched access to exclusive surplus inventories and corresponding RFQs.

For those seeking to sell surplus electronic component inventory, or take advantage of cost-reduction or shortage mitigation, iBuyXS offers unmatched opportunities for value and efficiency. Visit www.ibuyxs.com or contact [email protected] .

About iBuyXS, LLC:

iBuyXS LLC is the leader in the electronic excess market, empowering OEMs to maximize ROI for their excess inventory of electronic components and offering cost reduction and shortage mitigation programs.

