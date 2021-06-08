iBynd Partners with BLINKSM by Chubb® to Offer Consumer Cyber Insurance Protection

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBynd announced today a partnership launch with BlinkSM by Chubb®, a Chubb brand that provides personal cyber insurance coverage to consumers.

The proprietary platform built by insurance technology and software company iBynd, Cyber Insurance PlusSM ( www.cybersisuranceplus.com ) has integrated Blink's personal cyber insurance as part of its suite of cyber protection products, representing a brand-new focus on delivering "easy, effortless and affordable consumer insurance products."

The personal cyber protection product is now available in 30 states beginning with coverage limits of $50,000 per household. Increased coverage limits can be purchased for extended cyber protection for up to five additional friends or extended family members.

A recent Chubb survey revealed there is a significant gap between those who are concerned about personal cyber security (more than 80%) and those who have cyber insurance protection (just 16%). iBynd Cyber Protection helps to address that gap.

The iBynd distribution platform that powers the Cyber Insurance Plus and Blink by Chubb product offering provides flexible, customizable coverage options. Policies are modular, and written in plain, understandable language.

Chubb says the coverages are for "consumers who are just beginning to identify their insurance needs and for those who know exactly what coverages they want."

"Blink Cyber Protection offers iBynd customers the best of both worlds — the simplicity of a customizable insurance product with the financial strength, deep insurance expertise and world-class service of Chubb," said Laura Bennett, Senior Vice President of eConsumer for Chubb in North America. "We are excited about Chubb's partnership with iBynd's Cyber Insurance Plus program."

"Combining the innovative power of a carrier like Chubb with the software and distribution tools that we have built at iBynd will allow us to bring this first-of-its-kind end-to end digital experience for Personal Cyber coverage to a broad spectrum of savvy yet vulnerable consumer group that needs these coverages to ensure their digital safety" said Phil Friedman, iBynd's CEO.

Through its interconnection with Blink, Cyber Insurance Plus SM has the capability to rate, quote and bind coverage digitally through its website. The Cyber Insurance Plus product offering is underwritten by Chubb.

About iBynd

Founded in 2019 iBynd is a digital insurance company. With its strong technical backbone, marketing experience and proprietary distribution solutions, the company provides cyber liability insurance products to small commercial businesses, as well as personal cyber insurance policies. iBynd makes it simple and easy to rate, quote and bind online in realtime, delivering A+ rated insurance and peace of mind to its clients and customers. The company was created by passionate insurance professionals, engineers, and marketing executives with one goal in mind: to combine insurance and technology in order to deliver a dynamic product that truly protects its customers in the event of a data breach or cyber attack. To learn more please visit: www.ibynd.com

