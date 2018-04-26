IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses

IC Bus selected the Allison 2500, part of the Pupil Transport Series™, as the exclusive transmission for its gasoline-powered CE Series school bus line, and as the standard option for its propane-fueled models. Allison's torque converter enables more responsive acceleration, overcoming the slower startup sometimes associated with alternative fuels.

With Continuous Power Technology™, Allison transmissions also increase productivity in stop-and-go traffic. By moving power smoothly from the engine to the drivetrain, engine stress is reduced, while drivers and students enjoy a more comfortable ride. Additionally, Allison automatics have no mechanical clutches to wear out, which reduces downtime and maintenance costs.

"By creating automatic transmissions that enable the use of alternative fuels, we're helping our customers reduce nitrogen oxide emissions," said Heidi Schutte, vice president of marketing and sales for the Americas with Allison Transmission. "Our flexible products are not only good for the environment, but they are ideally suited for a wide range of applications."

Today, nearly all large school buses in the U.S. are equipped with Allison transmissions. Furthermore, Allison-equipped alternative fuel-powered school buses continue to meet the acceleration and hill climbing capabilities school districts demand.

IC Bus customers that purchase an Allison-equipped CE Series alternative fuel school bus receive a seven-year Allison Transmission warranty, the most customer-friendly in the industry. Allison offers a compelling and proven value proposition for school districts and fleet owners, with a warranty policy that backs it up.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

