IC Manage GDP-XL Enterprise IP Catalog enables NXP to Improve IP Asset Management and Reuse

IC Manage

06 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

IC Manage GDP-XL IP Catalog integrates with NXP's product life cycle management to deliver improved productivity, advanced IP searching, tracking, and reuse for global IC development

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Manage, Inc. announced that NXP® Semiconductors has deployed IC Manage GDP-XL IP Catalog to provide its global IC design teams with a consistent IP publishing workflow and configurable IP search capability to improve engineering efficiency and product quality.

IC Manage GDP-XL has provided NXP with a solution to streamline the steps for IP producers to qualify analog and digital IP for reuse across the enterprise and to also enable IP consumers with a robust search capability making it easy to find IP that meets their product requirements.

"IC Manage has an exemplary track record and expertise in design and IP management," said Udi Landen, Vice President of Engineering Design Enablement at NXP, "IP reuse is inherently difficult due to competing demands on IP developers' time, the variety of historic designs, and the quantity of different methodologies involved. With IC Manage we were able to deliver a global IP Catalog and fully leverage the value of our IP assets."

"IC Manage Global Design Platform continues to lead the industry in providing the most flexible, reliable and high-performance design solutions for the semiconductor industry," said Dean Drako, CEO of IC Manage, "Our GDP-XL IP Catalog is the result of many new innovations that provide a fully configurable IP Catalog and Search Engine that seamlessly integrates with multiple PLM or IT data systems. We look forward to continued collaboration with NXP to advance our state-of-the art solutions to achieve engineering efficiency and product quality through improved IP Reuse."

Key GDP-XL IP Catalog Capabilities Utilized by NXP

  • Classification Hierarchy to logically organize IP
  • Hierarchical IP metadata schema to group IP properties together for easy navigation
  • Search pages uniquely configured for each IP classification
  • Links to external design document and software repositories
  • Real-time data integration from PLM system
  • Project Usage Reporting to trace IP vs. completed IC projects
  • Access and edit controls to ensure data integrity

About IC Manage

IC Manage provides hybrid cloud and high-performance design management solutions for companies to efficiently collaborate on design and verification across their global enterprises, while maximizing their IP reuse. IC Manage customers include AMD, Infineon, Microchip, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Samsung and other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage is based in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe.  For more information visit us at www.icmanage.com.

