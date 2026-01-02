SYDNEY, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Markets, a global leader in online Forex and CFD trading, is proud to announce its partnership with Australian tennis sensation Alexei Popyrin as he gears up for an exciting 2026 season.

At just 26 years old, Popyrin boasts an impressive resume with three ATP singles titles and one doubles title, including his historic Montreal Masters 1000 victory at the 2024 Canada Open—making him the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003 to claim an ATP Masters 1000 crown.

IC Markets Partners with Australian Tennis Star Alexei Popyrin Ahead of Blockbuster 2026 Season

Popyrin will launch his 2026 campaign at the Brisbane International and Adelaide International before heading to his home Grand Slam, the Australian Open. Fans can expect his trademark power, precision, and resilience on the court.

"I'm looking forward to starting the season strong with IC Markets," said Popyrin. "Last year had its challenges with the injuries, but I've put in the work to come back better. This partnership reflects a shared focus on performance and continuous improvement—both on the court and beyond."

In August 2025, the 26-year-old from Sydney broke into the ATP Top 20 following quarterfinal finishes at ATP Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Toronto and a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros in May. Known as one of the tour's biggest giant-killers, Popyrin is determined to make a deep run at the Australian Open and climb back up the rankings following an injury-plagued 2025.

"Alexei is an incredible athlete and an even better person. His speed and precision perfectly reflect what IC Markets delivers to traders worldwide," said Peter Tardent, General Manager of IC Markets Australia. "We're proud to support him as he takes on the world's biggest tennis stages in 2026."

About IC Markets

Founded in 2007 in Australia, IC Markets has built a reputation for providing institutional-grade trading infrastructure to retail clients around the world. Known for its ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and transparent pricing, the platform bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading, offering access to more than 2000 financial instruments across Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks.

IC Markets supports its clients through leading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Its range of account types—such as commission-free Standard Accounts and Raw Spread Accounts—caters to traders with varied experience levels and strategies.

https://icmarkets.com.au/en/

Contact

Country Marketing Manager, Australia

Bao Huynh

IC Markets

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853616/IC_Markets_Alexei_Popyrin.jpg

SOURCE IC Markets