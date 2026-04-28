IC Realtime Secures $2 Million Series A Funding Round

Personal investment and board appointment underscore confidence in surveillance and security technology company as it nears 20-year milestone and accelerates software and AI expansion

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Realtime, a provider of professional-grade surveillance and security technology solutions, announced today that the company successfully secured a $2 million Series A round of funding led by a personal investment from John Hatherly, founder of Wynnchurch Capital, with participation from existing investors. The funding will be used to accelerate development of IC Realtime's software platform, designed to bring together video management, edge intelligence, and cloud-based analytics in a more unified and scalable environment.

Hatherly will also join IC Realtime's board of directors, providing the company with valuable strategic oversight as it prepares for future developments in its software and artificial intelligence capabilities.

"The surveillance and security industry is moving toward more intelligent, software-enabled platforms," said John Hatherly, founder of Wynnchurch Capital. "IC Realtime has built a strong business over nearly two decades of experience and innovation in the space, and I've personally invested in the company to help drive the transition to software-based offerings."

"As a leader in the surveillance and security market for nearly 20 years, IC Realtime has achieved considerable success with its innovative product line," said Matt Sailor, founder and CEO of IC Realtime. "This financing provides the company with new resources and strategic guidance to accelerate software development and deliver the next evolution of intelligent security technology solutions."

For nearly two decades, IC Realtime has delivered advanced surveillance and security technology products to dealers, integrators, commercial accounts, and end-users throughout the United States. With a proven track record in the industry, IC Realtime has become a trusted name among leading brands and has received significant industry recognition, including "Product of the Year" honors from Security Products, CE Pro's Best of CES, Reuters recognition, and the CTA Mark of Excellence award, in recent years.

IC Realtime's product portfolio includes cameras, digital video recorders, and software solutions designed for dealers, integrators, commercial end users, and consumers. The company's products are sold in all 50 states and Canada. At retail, a limited selection is available through select Best Buy stores, while commercial offerings are distributed through Wesco, one of the nation's largest distributors, serving professional and commercial buyers rather than the general public

For more information about IC Realtime products and availability, visit www.ICRealtime.com.

About IC Realtime

Founded in 2006, IC Realtime is a U.S.-based surveillance and security technology company specializing in advanced video surveillance solutions for residential, commercial, and enterprise facilities. Over nearly 20 years, the company has built a reputation for professional-grade technology, reliability, privacy, and innovation. Today, IC Realtime is expanding its next-generation AI and software capabilities to redefine how video intelligence is managed, analyzed, and applied. For more information about IC Realtime products and availability, visit www.ICRealtime.com.

Media Contact

Greg Salsburg

STiR-Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE IC Realtime