IC Realtime Video Gear Now Available Nationwide at AlarMax Distributor Locations

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Realtime, the Florida-based 1080P/HD & 4K/UHD video security equipment provider, has announced a nationwide distribution agreement with AlarMax Distributors Inc.

IC Realtime

With 23 regional locations and a new location in San Diego, CA (their fourth California location), AlarMax is an industry leader in professional equipment distribution in the United States. Their locations will now provide their customer base of local licensed low voltage, fire & alarm, and security contractors with immediate availability for IC Realtime's cutting-edge cameras, recorders, and accessories.

"Teaming up with AlarMax is a huge but natural step forward in IC Realtime's 2021 product availability and brand awareness program," according to IC Realtime CEO Matt Sailor. "Their expertise, dealer satisfaction goals, and customer base parallel ours perfectly."

IC Realtime has been a pioneer in the professional AV integrator industry for the past 20 years, concentrating on control system integration with Savant and Crestron firms. Their latest cameras and recorders now offer Artificial Intelligence and logarithmic deep learning capabilities, expanding distribution and marketing efforts into new market spaces, including commercial integrators and IT installers who already use AlarMax for their gear.

As America gets back to school and business this spring, video system installations and updates are expected to surge. This makes the increased availability of IC Realtime's professional equipment and Dash series home security cameras through AlarMax distribution locations a big win for both firms.

"We had long considered IC Realtime equipment as premium gear with excellent support and long warranties - and they still are. But they now incorporate these same top-of-the-line features and capabilities into new product lines at more affordable price points, and that makes them a natural fit for our professional customer base," according to AlarMax VP Randy Hall.

IC Realtime has long been a strictly B2B manufacturer that sold directly to authorized dealers only. That won't change, according to IC Realtime's Sailor and AlarMax President Roger Graf.

"Our clients are all licensed contractors, and like IC Realtime, we believe in concierge-level dealer support. When you think about it, we are a perfect fit for each other," according to Graf. "Matt, Randy, and I are all on the same page about taking care of our dealer customers. "We are both looking forward to the growth we see in the spring and summer this year and are glad we can now give our customers immediate access to IC Realtime's excellent gear."

