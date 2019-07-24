IC System Adds VP of Sales for Healthcare

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IC System is pleased to announce Thomas Wojan as Vice President of Business Development on the field sales team. Tom will develop the healthcare presence of IC System, one of the largest collection agencies in the United States, in the Western region of the United States.

Tom joined the IC System sales team in July 2019. He brings with him 23 years of building successful long-term business relationships to the C-suite and business office levels with exceptional customer service. Having worked with some of the nation's leading healthcare revenue cycle organizations, Tom has a diverse background and comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of the revenue cycle.

Always maintaining the highest level of integrity and offering trustworthy and ethical resources for his client's individual needs, Tom's specialties include early-out self-pay, bad debt collections, insurance resolution/follow-up, and coding for both hospitals and physician groups.

"Given my own operational expertise within the healthcare financial industry, I'm looking forward to working with the folks at IC System and their vast experience in healthcare collections," said Tom, who lives in Katy, Texas, with his wife and two daughters.

Dan Devere, IC System's Senior Vice President of Sales, added, "We're excited to have Tom on board in this position because he has an ideal background that will help increase IC System's presence in Texas and the surrounding states. He also has a proven track record at building relationships and working hands-on with his clients. We're lucky to have him on the team."

To learn how IC System can improve healthcare recovery solutions, please contact Thomas Wojan at 713-339-0734 or twojan@icsystem.com.

About IC System

IC System is one of the largest receivables management companies in the United States. IC System is a family-owned, privately held accounts receivable management firm in its third generation of family ownership. IC System provides customized, tailor-made debt recovery solutions for healthcare, dental, small business, government, utilities, and telecommunications industries on a nationwide scale. Follow IC System on Twitter at @icsystem or on Linkedin.

