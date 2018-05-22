IC System Offers New Dental Practice Management App with SIKKA

"IC System's new practice management App will help our existing and future dental clients streamline their processes, engage with their patient data, and eliminate the need for time-consuming manual entry of payments and account information," said John Erickson, Jr., IC System's President and CEO.

Sikka Software Corporation is the leading innovator in Business Intelligence Software for the healthcare and small business communities. IC System joins an exclusive marketplace of 46 cloud-based Apps designed for dentists to gain full control of their practice, while viewing real-time industry metrics.



"Being in the SIKKA Marketplace is thrilling," said Chris Morris, Vice President of Healthcare Services at IC System. "The best thing is that it's easy. It allows a large dental clinic or single-dentist practice to connect their existing practice management system with IC System. Dental offices that use any major practice management system will be able to connect their software to IC System for faster results."

IC System's new practice management App with SIKKA allows users to submit accounts for recovery, submit payment information, and access their data within a secure environment.

Sikka Software Corporation CEO Vijay Sikka said, "The number one method to get the revenue of a dental practice up is getting accounts receivables streamlined. We are happy that our over 27,500 installations now have a choice to work with the best resources for accelerating receivables like IC System through the Sikka Marketplace."

To learn more, visit IC System's page on the SIKKA Marketplace or view IC System's plugin overview.

ABOUT IC SYSTEM

IC System is one of the largest receivables management companies in the United States. Celebrating its 80th year, IC System is a family-owned, privately held accounts receivable management firm in its third generation of family ownership. IC System provides customized, tailor-made debt recovery solutions for dental clinics and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) on a nationwide scale. Follow IC System on Twitter at https://twitter.com/icsystem?lang=en, or on LinkedIn.

For more information contact:

Eric Johannes, Director of Marketing at IC System.

(651) 481-6531

ejohannes@icsystem.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ic-system-offers-new-dental-practice-management-app-with-sikka-300653121.html

SOURCE IC System

Related Links

http://www.icsystem.com

