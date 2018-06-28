IC System Renews Certification as a Women-owned Business Enterprise

The California Public Utilities Commission audits and verifies the status of WBEs while establishing and maintaining a directory of certified vendors. The Clearinghouse audit and verification program precludes the need for our business partners to conduct additional audits to verify IC System's commitment to workplace diversity.

"IC System is proud to receive this certification from the Supplier Clearinghouse. IC has a long history of strong female leaders, starting with Ruth Johnson, our founder. Today, our workforce is 67% female. This award recognizes the talented women in our organization who are committed to our core values and the success of the company," said Michelle Dove, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of IC System.

Companies certified by the Supplier Clearinghouse as women-owned must demonstrate they are at least 51% owned by one or more women and that women are influential in the company's management and daily operations.

"This certification stands proudly alongside IC System's other qualifications and accreditations. These include being nominated as a Top Workplace by the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2017 and 2018, our security certification as a PCI DSS version 3.2 service provider, our compliance with HIPAA, and many more. Having the WBE certification is very valuable, and we take great pride in being recognized as a women-owned business," said John Erickson, Jr., IC System's President and CEO.

About IC System

IC System is one of the largest receivables management companies in the United States. Celebrating its 80th year, IC System is a family-owned, privately held accounts receivable management firm in its third generation of family ownership. IC System provides customized, tailor-made debt recovery solutions for healthcare, dental, small business, government, utilities, and telecommunications industries on a nationwide scale. Follow IC System at www.icsystem.com, on Twitter at @icsystem, or on Linkedin.

For more information contact:

Eric Johannes, Director of Marketing at IC System.

(651) 481-6531

ejohannes@icsystem.com

About The Supplier Clearinghouse

The Supplier Clearinghouse acts as a central status verification provider for corporations, suppliers and vendors across the country that may come in contact with the California Public Utility Commission.

The California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) regulates services and utilities, protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians' access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. The essential services regulated include electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, railroad, rail transit, and passenger transportation companies.

