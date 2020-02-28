IC2 Enters the PXI Systems Alliance

IC2 has incorporated the PXI standard into two of its products thus far ( its DirectShear Control Unit and 8-Channel IEPE Signal Conditioner ) and plans to expand these offerings in the coming months. "By using the PXI standard for our instrumentation, we are able to reduce our physical footprint on the customer's lab table, while maintaining the performance we strive to deliver," says Chip Patterson, IC2's Senior Electrical Engineer. As a part of IC2's broader product strategy, PXI card options will be available for all of its sensor offerings moving forward.

The PXI System Alliance provides electronics, software, and mechanical designers with a detailed specification outlining the various requirements to meet the PXI standard. The community surrounding the alliance is strong, technical, and collaborative, allowing for the advancement of their end users' scientific exploration. Notable members of the PXI Systems Alliance include Keysight Technologies, Marvin Test Solutions, Inc., National Instruments, and Pickering.

IC2 provides innovative precision instrumentation solutions to the global test and measurement community, delivering scientific-grade measurement tools that offer unprecedented performance, including:

Higher bandwidth and dynamic range Greater accuracy and precision Higher spatial resolution Ability to operate in extreme environments

For more information about IC2 (Interdisciplinary Consulting Corporation), please visit www.thinkic2.com.

