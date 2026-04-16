ICA Launches "Million Dollar Inspectors Club," Spotlighting Graduates Generating $1M+ in Inspection Revenue

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), an Edcetera company and a leading provider of home inspection training, has announced the launch of its Million Dollar Inspectors Club, recognizing graduates who have built home inspection businesses generating over $1 million in revenue since graduating from the program. Through a combination of hands-on training, business education, and ongoing industry support, ICA helps inspectors not only enter the field, but build and scale successful companies.

Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) is part of Edcetera, a leading provider of education and board exam preparation for licensed professionals. (PRNewsfoto/Edcetera)

The new initiative highlights a select group of ICA-trained inspectors who have successfully grown and scaled their businesses through a combination of technical expertise, strong business practices, and a commitment to ongoing professional development.

"Our mission as a company is to change lives for the better," says Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "Students in our programs are given the skills, tools, and motivation they need to chart completely new paths in life, regardless of their backgrounds. It is wonderful to see these amazing outcomes."

"As a licensed home inspector, I can confidently say that the foundation I received through ICA played a critical role in shaping my approach to inspections, reporting, and professional responsibility," says 2024 ICA graduate and MDIC member, J.W. Parker. "Their program is thorough, practical, and built around real-world application, not just textbook knowledge. ICA doesn't just teach you how to pass an exam; they prepare you to step into the field with confidence, competence, and a clear understanding of industry standards and client expectations. I highly recommend ICA to anyone serious about building a career in the inspection industry."

The Million Dollar Inspectors Club will be featured on ICA's website, highlighting each inspector's background, experience, and approach to building a successful business. Participants have also shared practical advice for new and aspiring inspectors, offering a clear view into what it takes to succeed in the field.

Beyond certification, ICA supports students and graduates through a network of trusted industry partners, providing access to tools, communities, and services that help inspectors launch, manage, and grow their businesses. Combined with guidance from experienced instructors, this support helps turn training into long-term career and business success.

The launch of the Million Dollar Inspectors Club coincides with National Home Inspection Month in April, reinforcing ICA's mission to support and elevate professionals across the inspection industry.

To learn more about the Million Dollar Inspectors Club or explore ICA training programs, visit icaschool.com.

About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)

Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) is a nationally recognized provider of home inspection training and certification programs. ICA offers flexible online and in-person training designed to prepare students for successful careers in the home inspection industry, along with ongoing education and business-building resources.

About Edcetera

Edcetera is an education company on a mission to help people thrive in licensed careers. By providing industry-specific content, exam preparation, continuing education, and professional development, Edcetera supports learners across the full lifecycle of their career. With a growing portfolio of brands in healthcare, animal health, skilled trades, and beyond, Edcetera is reimagining how professionals learn, grow, and stay ahead in their fields. Learn more at www.edcet.com.

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Chereen Zaki

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SOURCE Edcetera