ICA Announces Partnership with inspectagram

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), an Edcetera company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with inspectagram®, an innovative all-in-one home inspection software platform designed to streamline reporting, improve efficiency, and elevate the inspection industry.

Through this partnership, ICA students will have access to inspectagram's modern inspection software as part of their training experience—providing hands-on exposure to tools used by today's professional inspectors. Inspectagram is also featured in ICA's Business Builder packages, comprehensive business development bundles designed to help new and aspiring inspectors launch and grow their businesses with the right combination of training, tools, and operational support.

Inspectagram is a next-generation inspection platform that combines report writing, scheduling, payments, and contract management into a single system. Built by experienced home inspectors, the software features photo-first reporting, customizable templates, and legally reviewed workflows designed to help inspectors create clear, structured, and defensible reports.

"We understand that our students need more than just foundational knowledge to build a successful business," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "Partnering with inspectagram allows us to support our trainees with intuitive, time-saving technology. By learning on a platform that uses AI to simplify the reporting process, our graduates gain a significant advantage as they launch their entrepreneurial careers."

Inspectagram focuses on solving the real-world problems inspectors face every day. The software reduces hours of administrative work through fast, photo-first reporting and structured templates. These features allow inspectors to spend less time formatting documents and more time helping homebuyers understand the true condition of their future properties.

"The inspection industry is evolving, and education has to evolve with it. Partnering with ICA allows us to equip the next generation with tools that prioritize clarity, consistency, and client understanding—raising the standard for what inspection reports should deliver," said Lucas Kirsch, CEO & Founder of inspectagram®.

ICA and inspectagram share a deep commitment to improving the home inspection industry through exceptional education and practical innovation. Together, we are providing the next generation of inspectors with the exact tools they need to work efficiently, communicate effectively, and build highly trusted businesses from the ground up.

The partnership takes effect immediately, bringing a new level of technological integration to all upcoming ICA training programs.

About Edcetera

Edcetera is an education company on a mission to help people thrive in licensed careers. By providing industry-specific content, exam preparation, continuing education, and professional development, Edcetera supports learners across the full lifecycle of their career. With a growing portfolio of brands in healthcare, animal health, skilled trades, and beyond, Edcetera is reimagining how professionals learn, grow, and stay ahead in their fields. Learn more at www.edcet.com.

About Inspection Certification Associates

Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) is a leading provider of home inspection education, dedicated to preparing students for successful, long-term careers in the inspection industry. Our programs are built for adult learners, combining practical, real-world instruction with flexible learning formats that fit busy schedules.

For additional details and to learn more about course offerings, visit www.icaschool.com or email [email protected].

About Inspectagram

Inspectagram is an innovator in home inspection software, committed to delivering solutions that simplify and strengthen the inspection process. With a focus on intuitive design, robust photo-first reporting, and legally sound templates, inspectagram equips inspectors with practical tools that enhance accuracy, save valuable time, and improve client communication. The company's mission is to empower both new and experienced inspectors to work efficiently and deliver insights that help clients make informed, confident decisions. Learn more at https://www.inspectagram.io.

Media Contact:

Chereen Zaki

[email protected]

SOURCE Edcetera