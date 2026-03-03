OphthoQuestions Redefines Oral Boards Preparation with the Launch of Innovative AI-Powered Oral Case Practice Experience

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OphthoQuestions, a leading ophthalmology board preparation platform and part of the Edcetera education portfolio, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered Oral Case Practice Experience. The expansion enhances the OphthoQuestions Oral Boards Prep Course by introducing realistic, exam-style oral simulation with structured, rubric-aligned feedback.

OpthoQuestions: Focus Your Knowledge

Edcetera is a nationally recognized education leader serving healthcare, skilled trades, and professional certification and exam prep markets. With this launch, OphthoQuestions extends Edcetera's commitment to innovative, outcomes-driven education into performance-based board preparation.

The Oral Case Practice Experience introduces a first-of-its-kind AI-driven oral simulator within ophthalmology board preparation. Candidates can now practice full Oral Boards cases out loud in a realistic, exam-style format and receive structured feedback aligned to how the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO) evaluates performance.

Unlike traditional content review tools, the AI-powered simulator evaluates how candidates organize responses, gather and prioritize data, arrive at diagnoses, and articulate management decisions. The system provides domain-level scoring across data acquisition, diagnosis, and management, along with feedback focused on clarity, structure, and clinical reasoning.

"For Edcetera, this is a prime example of how to best utilize AI to redefine the user experience," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "Through OphthoQuestions, we've long supported residents with high-quality, exam-aligned content. The addition of AI-powered oral simulation closes the gap between knowledge and execution, allowing candidates to practice how they'll actually be tested. We plan to leverage this innovative technology across our other assets in the near future."

The Oral Case Practice Experience is fully integrated into the existing OphthoQuestions Oral Boards Prep Course. Residents begin with structured Visual Case Walkthroughs to understand examiner expectations, progress into Oral Case Practice to simulate exam conditions, and review Expert Case Demonstrations to benchmark their responses against exam-ready models.

"Our focus was to design a solution that addresses one of the biggest stress points in Oral Boards preparation: uncertainty," said Tanya Rose, Chief Product Officer at Edcetera. "By aligning AI-driven feedback directly to the ABO framework, we're providing residents with measurable insight into their readiness long before exam day."

The Oral Case Practice Experience currently includes more than 115 oral practice cases, with additional cases planned. All purchasing and access remain within the existing OphthoQuestions infrastructure, ensuring seamless user experience without operational disruption.

Learn more about the expanded Oral Boards Prep Course, now including the AI-powered Oral Case Practice Experience here .

About OphthoQuestions

OphthoQuestions is a leading board preparation platform for ophthalmology residents, delivering comprehensive, exam-aligned learning tools for written and Oral Boards certification. Built in collaboration with board-certified ophthalmologists and recent successful candidates, OphthoQuestions combines high-yield content, structured case-based learning, and performance-driven preparation to support residents from training through certification.

About Edcetera

Edcetera is an education company on a mission to help people thrive in licensed careers. By providing industry-specific content, exam preparation, continuing education, and professional development, Edcetera supports learners across the full lifecycle of their career. With a growing portfolio of brands in healthcare, animal health, skilled trades, and beyond, Edcetera is reimagining how professionals learn, grow, and stay ahead in their fields. Learn more at www.edcet.com.

Media Contact:

Chereen Zaki

VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Edcetera