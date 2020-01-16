iCabbi Acquires CMT's Mobile Knowledge and Forms Global Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, CMT announced the sale of Mobile Knowledge, a taxi dispatch solutions provider, to iCabbi, a provider of cloud-based taxi dispatch programs throughout Europe and North America.

As part of this newly formed global strategic alliance, CMT will become iCabbi's preferred payment provider for its global customer base and, in return, iCabbi will become CMT's preferred dispatch partner for its customer base. This will result in more than 150,000 taxis across the world benefiting from the synergies and strengths both companies bring to the table.

The expanded business will serve a variety of markets across the world and will enhance the customer experience through new and improved payment and dispatch technology. CMT and iCabbi's partnership will completely transform the way customers use and pay for ground transportation throughout the USA and Europe. Through iCabbi's cloud-based technologies, customers will be able to book rides and track driver's locations while at the same time integrating CMT's payment platform for a seamless transportation experience.

Jason Poliner, Vice Chairman & President of CMT commented: "We are proud of the work which gave rise to making Mobile Knowledge the successful and innovative company it is today. iCabbi's acquisition and our subsequent global strategic alliance strengthens CMT's ability to bring new products and services as well as making our global taxi operations more efficient and modern for years to come."

iCabbi founder and CEO, Gavan Walsh commented: "iCabbi's vision is to put taxi companies at the centre of mobility. We believe the future is bright for the taxi industry and we're here to ensure our customers succeed. Welcoming Mobile Knowledge to the iCabbi Group enables us to strengthen our operational foothold in North America and to expand our network and market share. We're eager to draw on the vast experience of the Mobile Knowledge team, and are excited by the benefits that our strategic alliance with CMT will bring.

About CMT: Founded in New York City in 2005, Creative Mobile Technologies, LLC (CMT) provides technology solutions in major global cities from New York City to London, offering a wide range of taxi technologies and enhancements, including credit and debit card processing, media and advertising content, accessibility innovations, text messaging, interactive passenger maps, GPS, electronic trip sheets, back-office fleet management systems and passenger information technologies for the global transportation industry.

About iCabbi: iCabbi has 700 customer fleets, powering over 100,000 taxis in the USA, Canada, Ireland, UK, Finland and Australia, with its cloud based Taxi 360 platform. It was founded in 2009 by Gavan Walsh, Bob Nixon, and Niall O'Callaghan and is headquartered in their hometown of the Howth peninsula in Dublin. iCabbi entered into a strategic partnership with RCI Bank & Services of Groupe Renault in 2018.

