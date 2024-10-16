ICAE 2024 'ESG Together' The International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment and Awards Ceremony, 10/29/2024, National Assembly Member's Hall of Korea

Hosted by: The Office of National Assembly So-hee Kim , SNS Journalist Federation, International Youth Cultural Exchange Federation, and TSN KOREA

, SNS Journalist Federation, International Youth Cultural Exchange Federation, and TSN KOREA Co-chairs of the conference : Chairman Yong-doo Kim of SNS Journalist Federation & TSN KOREA and Chairman John Gleasure of TSN

of SNS Journalist Federation & TSN KOREA and Chairman of TSN Discussion on ESG Technology Investments, Media and Content Exchange, Joint Fund Formation between European and Korean Institutions, Overseas listing and investment in international market.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SNS Journalist Federation (Chairman Yong-doo Kim) announced that it will host the "ICAE 2024 International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment" on October 29th at 5:00 PM (KST) in the National Assembly Member's Hall of South Korea.

The ICAE (The International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment) is an annual event organized by SNS Journalist Federation (SNS Press Broadcasting Foundation) to explore practical strategies for implementing the UN SDGs and restoring the global environment.

Chairman Yong-doo Kim of SNS Journalist Federation & ICAE 2024 Poster (Provided by: SNS Journalist Federation)

This year, the conference is co-hosted and organized by the Office of National Assembly So-hee Kim, SNS Journalist Federation, International Youth Cultural Exchange Federation, the ICAE Organizing Committee, and TSN KOREA Co.,Ltd.

The UN SDGs set human rights, climate change, and socio-economic issues to be solved by 2030, with 17 goals and 169 targets as global objectives. SNS Journalist Federation and partner organizations host the annual ICAE Conference to promote action on these targets and foster environmental sustainability and global leadership.

Under the theme of "ESG Together," the event will focus on identifying global leaders from various fields who can help address environmental(E), social(S), and governance(G) challenges and contribute to building a sustainable future. The following topics will be presented:

Social Value Management and ESG Management in Finance and Investment by Global Leaders

Restoration of the Earth Environment and Implementation of the UN SDGs

The International Leaders Award, including awards such as 'Proud Global Leader Award,' 'Korea Proud Korean Grand Award,' 'ESG Fair Action Award'

Yong-doo Kim, Co-Chairman of the conference, will deliver a keynote speech on "Social Value Management and ESG Management by Global Leaders," alongside presentations by Lee J. Ernst, Adjunct Professor of Business at Hanyang University ; John Gleasure, Founder of DAZN and Chairman of TSN (Sporting News Holdings) ; Colin Meagle, Founding Partner of Continuous Ventures ; and Kong-young Park, Chairman of Uriseed Co.,Ltd. They will present on "ESG Management and Financial Investment Practices." The session will be chaired by Yong-ha Jeon, Chairman of the Global Marketing Association (GMA).

TSN KOREA(The Sporting News Korea, Chairman Yong-doo Kim) will present its ESG vision for the sports industry as well as the inauguration ceremony for the ESG Expert Committee. Co-chairman of the conference, John Gleasure, Chairman of TSN, will deliver a congratulatory message for the launch of TSN KOREA, followed by congratulatory video messages from international associates.

Prominent figures from global companies and institutions will attend which include Colm Piercy, Chairman of Continuous Ventures, Colin Meagle, Founding Partner of Continuous Ventures, Paul Wallis, Director of Epsilon (Publicis Groupe), Member of Parliament So-hee Kim, and Young-jin Kim, former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Jang-seop Oh, former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The ICAE also serves as a platform for International Youth Cultural Exchange Federation(Chairman Jae-Hwan Sim) to nurture future global leaders. Since January 2024, students from seven countries have engaged in online and offline exchanges to promote the UN SDGs and their results will be presented.

Yong-doo Kim, Chairman of SNS Journalist Federation & TSN KOREA has committed to raising awareness of social issues like injustice and inequality and promoting practical solutions. Kim emphasized that "The beginning of restoring the global environment starts with a change in mindset and action. Only through unified and proper action can we stop the destruction of our planet."

Regarding this event, Chairman Kim expressed his aspirations: "The importance of ESG management is growing year by year. By continuously hosting the International Conference on the Earth Environment and the Awards Ceremony, we aim to recognize individuals and companies that are leading social contributions and ESG practices, and we will present concrete strategies for mutual growth."

- Conference Website : https://snspbf.com/ICAE

