iCAN Connect: New York's First Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN Connect, New York's first-ever Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Green Fig Restaurant, 570 10th Ave., providing investors the opportunity to learn about the highly innovative Israeli cannabis industry, meet executives and researchers and evaluate investment opportunities.

Bringing the most innovative Israeli cannabis start-ups to New York, the iCAN Connect symposium is designed for those looking to gain insight into investment opportunities in the global cannabis market and to accelerate cannabis innovation and facilitate deal flow from the US into the Israeli cannabis ecosystem.

The one-day gathering will bring together Israel's most innovative early stage and mature cannabis companies and entrepreneurs with qualified investors, family offices, money managers, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and institutional investors.

Keynote and panel discussions topics include:

The Israel Cannabis Ecosystem

Strategic Cannabis Investment in a Flooded Market

Secure Financial Transacting for Cannabis

Private and Public Cooperation Propelling Cannabis

Israeli Cannabis Innovation

Risks and Regulations

Tech Solutions for Cannabis Cultivation

Cannabinoids and Novel Ocular Therapies

iCAN Connect sponsors include Tress Capital, Vanguard Scientific Systems, ReaGenetics, CMTREX, Fotonica, Feurstein Kulick LLP, Harmony, as well as the New York Israel Chamber of Commerce, AICA/America Israel Cannabis Association, and, the Israeli Economic Mission in New York.

"Israeli tech solutions, including unique extraction techniques, targeted formulations and novel delivery platforms, are in high demand worldwide. Israel is attracting investment from the world's largest cannabis companies as well as from emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The international market for renowned Israeli cannabis technology is rapidly expanding, and the American financial community should not be left behind," said iCAN: Israel-Cannabis CEO, Saul Kaye.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Panama to date and Europe and Africa in 2019.

