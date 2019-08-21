iCAN Connect: New York's First Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium September 12, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN Connect, New York's first-ever Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium, will take place on September 12, 2019 at the Green Fig Restaurant, 570 10th Ave., providing investors the opportunity to learn about the highly innovative Israeli cannabis industry, meet executives and researchers and evaluate investment opportunities.

The one-day gathering will bring together Israel's most innovative cannabis companies and entrepreneurs with New York area investors eager to become global players in the burgeoning medical and recreational cannabis industry. Known as the "Start Up Nation," Israel has the most start-ups per capita in the world and a reputation for leading the medical, technology and scientific fields forward. The country's cannabis industry is no exception with a three-decade history of legal medical marijuana and public-private research partnerships.



Cannabis is the fastest growing market in the world. The medical cannabis industry alone is expected to generate $148 billion globally by 2026 as countries throughout the world continue to legalize its use and demand continues to grow. By 2025, the recreational market is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment of the industry.

Israel is the world-renowned leader in cannabis research and innovation. Since the nation legalized medical cannabis in the early 1990s, its researchers have enjoyed relative freedom and, working in partnership with government and local cannabis producers, have collected 30 years' worth of indispensable data on the efficacy of cannabinoids (the active components of cannabis) in treating a range of health conditions. They have also studied genetics and cultivation and extraction processes.

Israeli tech solutions, including unique extraction techniques, targeted formulations and novel delivery platforms, are in high demand worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce the best Israeli cannabis entrepreneurs and their companies to New York's smart investment community and share our deep connections and insights," said iCAN: Israel-Cannabis CEO, Saul Kaye. "Israel is attracting investment from the world's largest cannabis companies as well as from emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The international market for Israeli cannabis technology is rapidly expanding, and the American financial community should not be left behind."

The iCAN Connect symposium is designed for those looking to gain insight into investment opportunities in the global cannabis market including qualified investors, family offices, money managers, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and institutional investors.

Keynote and panel discussions will cover The Cannabis Value Chain, Public and Private Investment Opportunities, Risks and Regulations, US and World Cannabis Policy, Israeli Cannabis Innovation, and more.

iCAN Connect sponsors include the New York Israel Chamber of Commerce, AICA/America Israel Cannabis Association and the Israeli Economic Mission in New York.

The symposium will be open to the media.

