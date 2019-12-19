ICAN Founder Del Bigtree: New Research Study Shows CDC Vaccine Schedule Likely Causes Aluminum Toxicity In Newborns

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed Consent Action Network Founder Del Bigtree today touted a new study that will be published in the March 2020 Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, showing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine schedule is 15.9 times the recommended safety level for aluminum when adjusted for body weight.

"The researchers concluded that in the first 149 days of life, from birth to seven months, a child is in a state of 'chronic toxicity' for aluminum about 70% of the time," Bigtree, an Emmy-award winning television producer and host of the weekly online science and health program The HighWire, says.

The researchers chose the time range 'birth to seven months' due to the significant neurodevelopmental changes that occur during that period.

Aluminum has been found in the brains of patients with Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and autism.

Current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation of vaccines allows for a wide range of aluminum. Body weight is not considered—both a 200-pound man and a newborn receive the same amount. The current FDA paradigm also fails to take into account cumulative doses from multiple vaccines received at the same or at different times.

The CDC and FDA tell the public that injected aluminum is not harmful to children.

The study was funded by private donations from the public to IPAK, The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge, an independent research institute in Pittsburgh, PA.

The study's authors will appear on The HighWire in early 2020.

