iCAN: Israel-Cannabis a Global Leader in Cannabis Investments and Conferences Announces Formation of Psychedeli-Tech, a Conference and Discovery Platform for Psychedelic Science, Innovation, Investment, Regulation and Medicine

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, the world's premier cannabis technology incubator and owner of the CannaTech event platform, announced the formation of Psychedeli-Tech (PsyTech), a new and exciting conference and discovery platform for psychedelic medicine. While cannabis innovation aligns with the regulatory expansion over the past 5 years, the psychedelic therapy market is only just beginning with U.S., cities such as Portland, Chicago, Berkeley and Dallas in various stages of legalisation and decriminalisation. This rapidly developing new industry is paving the way for ground-breaking treatments utilizing psychedelic medicines.

Like cannabis, psychedelics have been used in traditional medical practice for thousands of years and only in the last century has the regulation prevented further study and benefit of these medicines.

Growing evidence points to the potential of psychedelics in the treatment of mental health disease and symptoms, including depression and anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and alcohol and tobacco dependence. Clinical trials on psychedelic therapies are now underway in some of North America's most prestigious universities including Yale, John Hopkins, New York University and University of California, Los Angles.

In addition to the conference, PsyTech will help companies access capital, IP and incubation services allowing it to become the premier incubator and investor in psychedelic discovery. Psychedelics have the chance to impact mental health with the global market for mental health medications worth $88.3 billion in 2015, according to BCC Research.

Founder & CEO of iCAN: Israel Cannabis and CannaTech, Saul Kaye said: "For the past 5 years we have been building iCAN & CannaTech to drive the global cannabis ecosystem and to educate and innovate the best cannabis therapeutics and products around the world. I believe that the future of medical care will expand beyond traditional pharmaceuticals, and cannabis, as well as psychedelic treatments, will give patients access to a wider range of treatments. Similar to the cannabis industry, psychedelics and medicinal mushrooms will require an ecosystem to effectively drive education, regulation, safety, investment, research and development."

Ronnie Eshel, Director of Life Sciences at iCAN noted that: "Millions of people around the world suffer from depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other debilitating chronic conditions, and there is growing evidence that psychedelics may have the potential to provide a better treatment path for many of these patients. I am thrilled that iCAN: Israel-Cannabis has formed PsyTech to build an ecosystem that will drive scientific discovery forward."

The first PsyTech conference will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 29-30, 2020.

