iCAN: Israel-Cannabis and Headquarters Announce Strategic Partnership to Introduce Israeli Cannabis Innovations and Companies to the California Market

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, Israel's leading cannabis incubator and Headquarters (HQ), a Los Angeles based product accelerator and cannabis license holder with distribution and manufacturing facilities, have formed a strategic partnership to identify the most innovative Israeli cannabis companies and products, and provide them with access to the California market, via distribution, sales and marketing support.

Saul Kaye, Founder and CEO of iCAN, commenting on the partnership agreement said, "California is the capital of cannabis innovation in the United States. Not only is the state America's most lucrative cannabis market, with over $2 billion in sales a year and growing, it is the global industry trend setter. We are thrilled to partner with the experienced and forward-thinking team at the HQ product accelerator and bring Israel's renown advanced cannabis technology and solutions to California."

Daniel Abrahami, CEO & Co-founder of HQ, said, "We're excited to be partnering with iCAN to build a cannabis bridge between Israel and California. iCAN has developed a world-class ecosystem of cannabis companies and is at the very center of all the amazing developments in the Israeli cannabis industry. Together, iCAN and HQ will introduce the very best of these cannabis innovations to California."

About iCAN

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's CannaTechnology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town, South Africa in November 2019. To learn more about iCAN and iCAN Incubate visit the iCAN website.

About HQ

Headquarters is the launchpad for the next generation of cannabis products. Through our product accelerator, businesses can leverage Headquarters licenses, technologies, and services to design, pilot and launch products into the California market. Our accelerator is a six month program that takes businesses from the idea phase to piloting in-stores to enable an efficient and cost-effective entrance into California. Headquarters is the culmination of industry leading experts in product development, branding, marketing, compliance, manufacturing and distribution. Visit the HQ website to learn more.

